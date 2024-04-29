Missile attack on Odesa: “Kyvalov castle” is on fire

Harry Potter's Castle is on fire in Odesa after a Russian missile strike. Footage of the fire is published by local media, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russians attacked the city with ballistics with cluster munitions.

For reference

The second name of this building is "Harry Potter's Castle was built for Serhiy Kivalov on the Odesa waterfront. And for some time it served as a residence for the former regional official and former head of the State Law Academy. Therefore, the second name of this building among Odessans is "Kivalov's castle".

