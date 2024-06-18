$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Ukrainians buy most used cars in the US: which models are the most popular

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21646 views

In May, every fifth used car registered with Ukrainian license plates was imported from the United States.

Ukrainians buy most used cars in the US: which models are the most popular

In May, every fifth used car registered with Ukrainian license plates was imported from the United States. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that over 3.8 thousand used cars from the United States were registered in Ukraine last month, i.e. one in five.

Compared to May 2023, the demand for used cars from America has increased almost two and a half times.

The largest share of this number (46%) is cars with gasoline engines. More than a third (34%) are electric vehicles. Hybrid and CNG cars account for 7% each, and diesel cars make up the rest of this segment of the car market.

The top 5 used cars made in the United States are among the top 5:

  • TESLA Model 3 - 396 units; 
  • TESLA Model Y - 311 units; 
  • FORD Escape - 279 units; 
  • JEEP Cherokee - 233 units; 
  • VOLKSWAGEN Passat - 224 units.

The average age of used cars from the United States that joined the Ukrainian fleet in May is almost six years.

Optional

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told UNN why buying a car at an auction in the United States is risky.

"Usually there is a number on the metal (one or two), a number under the windshield, and a few running plates (polymer stickers) on the car. The hardest thing to change is the number on the metal, so that's what experts work with. It's almost impossible to check the conformity of everything from a photo, except for people who can be hired by Ukrainian buyers in the United States for an additional fee, and this is a risk factor.

What do people end up with? If the license plate is damaged, this is established as part of the examination. Then the relevant accredited companies re-apply the number and issue all the documentation to the owner - it's just a matter of time and minor additional costs. If the license plate turns out to be a fake, it's a dead end. Therefore, when it comes to buying a car at auctions, you should think carefully and weigh everything," the experts said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
Tesla, Inc.
United States
Ukraine
Poland
