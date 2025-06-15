Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has announced preparations for a visit to Kyiv, stressing that the visit should have real substance and benefit both countries. In his opinion, post-war Ukraine opens up great opportunities for the economic development of the entire eastern Slovakia. This was reported by the Slovak publication Pravda, writes UNN.

Pellegrini said that he had already informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the start of preparations for the visit. The head of Slovakia does not want the visit to be "just a courtesy visit, but to have a certain positive content for both parties."

He noted that a developing Ukraine is a "huge opportunity for all of eastern Slovakia in the long term." He said this on STVR O's Sunday discussion show.

I just met with President Zelenskyy at the Vilnius Summit, and I have already expressed my position that we will start preparing a visit, and I asked the Ukrainian side to provide some content so that it is not just a courtesy visit. So that we can find some positive content for both parties, so that we can send a positive signal the president explained.

According to him, we need to look to the future after the war, when Ukraine will begin to rebuild and develop.

Slovakia, which is located on the border with Ukraine, which is located on the border of the European Union, can benefit from this, and this can really be a huge impetus for eliminating regional differences within Slovakia he added.

Regarding foreign policy, he stated that Slovakia is a full member of both the EU and NATO.

It expresses its opinion as it thinks, but no one can punish Slovakia for it. But we always side with our allies in fundamental decisions, and therefore Slovakia has not yet taken any fundamental step that would knock us off the trajectory we are on he assured.

The Slovak leader believes that the government should try to protect and promote the national and state interests of the Slovak Republic in the world in a way other than a "screamer or opportunist".

I would prefer a path where allies will not harm you if they respect you. But they can harm you if they consider you somewhere on the edge of the negotiating table Pellegrini said.

He agrees that the government should develop relations with all four parties. However, he said, it makes sense if the West is not forgotten either.

Pellegrini said that he will act at the NATO summit on the basis of what the coalition and opposition parties tell him at the round table scheduled for next week. However, he noted that Slovakia should act as a responsible partner that does not break the consensus.

