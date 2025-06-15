$41.490.00
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 16883 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 47695 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 60695 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 57064 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 55367 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 59399 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 50550 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 109823 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 69140 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58740 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Погода
+22°
3m/s
36%
748mm
Slovak President Pellegrini is preparing a visit to Kyiv for a "meaningful meeting": details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

Peter Pellegrini announced preparations for a visit to Kyiv, emphasizing the importance of economic cooperation. He sees great opportunities for the development of eastern Slovakia after the war.

Slovak President Pellegrini is preparing a visit to Kyiv for a "meaningful meeting": details

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has announced preparations for a visit to Kyiv, stressing that the visit should have real substance and benefit both countries. In his opinion, post-war Ukraine opens up great opportunities for the economic development of the entire eastern Slovakia. This was reported by the Slovak publication Pravda, writes UNN.

Details

Pellegrini said that he had already informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the start of preparations for the visit. The head of Slovakia does not want the visit to be "just a courtesy visit, but to have a certain positive content for both parties."

He noted that a developing Ukraine is a "huge opportunity for all of eastern Slovakia in the long term." He said this on STVR O's Sunday discussion show.

I just met with President Zelenskyy at the Vilnius Summit, and I have already expressed my position that we will start preparing a visit, and I asked the Ukrainian side to provide some content so that it is not just a courtesy visit. So that we can find some positive content for both parties, so that we can send a positive signal

the president explained.

According to him, we need to look to the future after the war, when Ukraine will begin to rebuild and develop.

Slovakia, which is located on the border with Ukraine, which is located on the border of the European Union, can benefit from this, and this can really be a huge impetus for eliminating regional differences within Slovakia

he added.

Regarding foreign policy, he stated that Slovakia is a full member of both the EU and NATO.

It expresses its opinion as it thinks, but no one can punish Slovakia for it. But we always side with our allies in fundamental decisions, and therefore Slovakia has not yet taken any fundamental step that would knock us off the trajectory we are on

he assured.

The Slovak leader believes that the government should try to protect and promote the national and state interests of the Slovak Republic in the world in a way other than a "screamer or opportunist".

I would prefer a path where allies will not harm you if they respect you. But they can harm you if they consider you somewhere on the edge of the negotiating table

Pellegrini said.

He agrees that the government should develop relations with all four parties. However, he said, it makes sense if the West is not forgotten either.

Pellegrini said that he will act at the NATO summit on the basis of what the coalition and opposition parties tell him at the round table scheduled for next week. However, he noted that Slovakia should act as a responsible partner that does not break the consensus.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

