British intelligence: Russians may have managed to capture Novooleksandrivka, near Avdiivka

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10270 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 114143 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 120407 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135345 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 197837 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238560 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147027 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369963 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182402 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149768 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 82313 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 114891 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 101494 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19261 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 39927 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 114143 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 102049 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 120407 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 115429 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135345 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6422 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 9398 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14051 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15498 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19529 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

British intelligence: Russians may have managed to capture Novooleksandrivka, near Avdiivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24580 views

The British Ministry of Defense believes that Russian occupation forces have probably taken control of the village of Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk region, allowing them to approach a key supply route for Ukrainian forces in the east.

British intelligence: Russians may have managed to capture Novooleksandrivka, near Avdiivka

Russian occupation forces have probably taken control of the village of Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk region. This is stated in an intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details 

Analysts speculate that the Russians may have taken control of the village of Novooleksandrivka, which is located about 20 kilometers north of the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk region.

Fierce fighting took place in the area throughout 2024, and Russian troops have been gradually advancing since the capture of Avdiivka in February 2024.  

Azov fighters drive Russian occupants out of positions in Serebryansky forest in Luhansk region15.06.24, 18:30 • 33662 views

It is noted that the occupation of Novooleksandrivka will allow Russian troops to approach the T-05-04 road, which is one of the main supply routes for the Defense Forces in the east.

The British Ministry of Defense also suggests that the village of Vozdvyzhenka is likely to be the next target of the Russian invaders. The occupiers are trying to cut the road and disrupt Ukrainian logistics.

Recall

After reports from the military, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defense Forces are gradually pushing the occupiers out of Kharkiv region.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41