British intelligence: Russians may have managed to capture Novooleksandrivka, near Avdiivka

Russian occupation forces have probably taken control of the village of Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk region. This is stated in an intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

Analysts speculate that the Russians may have taken control of the village of Novooleksandrivka, which is located about 20 kilometers north of the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk region.

Fierce fighting took place in the area throughout 2024, and Russian troops have been gradually advancing since the capture of Avdiivka in February 2024.

It is noted that the occupation of Novooleksandrivka will allow Russian troops to approach the T-05-04 road, which is one of the main supply routes for the Defense Forces in the east.

The British Ministry of Defense also suggests that the village of Vozdvyzhenka is likely to be the next target of the Russian invaders. The occupiers are trying to cut the road and disrupt Ukrainian logistics.

Recall

After reports from the military, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defense Forces are gradually pushing the occupiers out of Kharkiv region.