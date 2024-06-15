$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10185 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 113599 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 120050 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135005 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 197644 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238461 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146953 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369951 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182392 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149767 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Azov fighters drive Russian occupants out of positions in Serebryansky forest in Luhansk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33662 views

Soldiers of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade, after exhausting battles that lasted more than a month, managed to drive the Russian occupiers from their positions in the Serebryany Forestry in Luhansk region.

Azov fighters drive Russian occupants out of positions in Serebryansky forest in Luhansk region

After exhausting battles, the fighters of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" managed to drive the occupiers from their positions in Serebryansk forestry in Luhansk region. This was stated by one of the Azov commanders Svyatoslav Palamar ("Kalyna"), UNN reports.

Details 

According to him,  the soldiers of his unit were eliminating Russians in this area of the frontline 24/7 for a month. They also prevented the Russians from advancing in the direction of Terny.

The occupiers have retreated in the Serebryanske forestry" - this is how some media write. You can also write in human terms - they lost their positions, or the Defense Forces knocked the orcs out of their positions, if you don't want to name the unit behind this "retreat." And how else can you write in a veiled way about how the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" has been knocking out orcs every day, every hour for months?

- the post says.

Defense Ministry: US military aid allowed Ukraine to reduce Russia's advantage in artillery15.06.24, 16:46 • 21157 views

Addendum

The information about the advance of the Defense Forces in Serebryanske forestry is also confirmed by the DeepState project . The team has already made changes to the interactive map of the Russian-Ukrainian war, which shows the loss of Russian positions in the Luhansk region. 

Recall

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that the ammunition purchased under the Czech initiative is already arriving in Ukraine. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine
Poland
