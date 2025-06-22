On the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, the invaders carried out more than 30 attacks during the day - General Staff

Battles are currently ongoing in several areas of the Russian-Ukrainian war front. The invaders attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk region. In addition, the enemy tried to advance to our positions in Kharkiv Oblast throughout the day.

UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Since the beginning of the day, 69 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

According to data, as of June 22, artillery shelling was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation on the areas of the settlements of Liskivshchyna, Ulanove, Myropilske in Sumy Oblast; Zarichchya in Chernihiv Oblast; and Lemischyne in Kharkiv Oblast.

The following directions were also reported:

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions

Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks by the invaders, and one battle is still ongoing. The enemy also launched three air strikes, using five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 155 shellings, six of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction

The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Stroivka, and Fiholivka; two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction

Throughout the day, the enemy tried three times to advance to our positions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai, and in the direction of Holubivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled the enemy's attacks.

In the Lyman direction

Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 offensive actions of the invading army in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Ridkodub, and Kolodyazi.

In the Siversk direction

Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction

Four times the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Predtechyne and Bila Hora. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction

The invaders advanced ten times on the positions of our units in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, Rusyne Yar, and Yablunivka. Battles continue in four locations.

In the Pokrovsk direction

Throughout the day, the enemy tried 20 times to advance to our positions near the settlements of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Myrkhne, Promin, Novoselivka, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Muravka, and Oleksiivka. Five engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction

Three times the aggressor attacked in the areas of the settlements of Vesele and Vilne Pole, and launched an air strike on Myrnyi.

In the Orikhiv direction

The enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Kam’yanske and Novodanylivka.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsk directions

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Ukrainian forces are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear.

Recall

In his report, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated Ukraine's intentions to deliver pinpoint strikes in response to Russian aggression, about the deepening intellectual degradation of the Russian leadership, and Russia's preparation of new military operations in Europe.

Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces