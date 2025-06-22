$41.690.00
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
04:24 PM • 5694 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 16720 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 24551 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 46060 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 134196 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 122021 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 217541 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 126682 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 138546 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 284472 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

On the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, the invaders carried out more than 30 attacks during the day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

During the day, 69 combat engagements took place on the front, of which 30 attacks were carried out in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions. Ukrainian soldiers are repelling enemy attacks, while Russian troops are trying to advance in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

On the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, the invaders carried out more than 30 attacks during the day - General Staff

Battles are currently ongoing in several areas of the Russian-Ukrainian war front. The invaders attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk region. In addition, the enemy tried to advance to our positions in Kharkiv Oblast throughout the day.

UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Since the beginning of the day, 69 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

According to data, as of June 22, artillery shelling was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation on the areas of the settlements of Liskivshchyna, Ulanove, Myropilske in Sumy Oblast; Zarichchya in Chernihiv Oblast; and Lemischyne in Kharkiv Oblast.

The following directions were also reported:

  • In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions

    Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks by the invaders, and one battle is still ongoing. The enemy also launched three air strikes, using five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 155 shellings, six of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

    • In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction

      The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Stroivka, and Fiholivka; two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

      • In the Kupyansk direction

        Throughout the day, the enemy tried three times to advance to our positions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai, and in the direction of Holubivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled the enemy's attacks.

        • In the Lyman direction

          Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 offensive actions of the invading army in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Ridkodub, and Kolodyazi.

          • In the Siversk direction

            Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka and Ivano-Daryivka.

            • In the Kramatorsk direction

              Four times the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Predtechyne and Bila Hora. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

              • In the Toretsk direction

                The invaders advanced ten times on the positions of our units in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, Rusyne Yar, and Yablunivka. Battles continue in four locations.

                • In the Pokrovsk direction

                  Throughout the day, the enemy tried 20 times to advance to our positions near the settlements of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Myrkhne, Promin, Novoselivka, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Muravka, and Oleksiivka. Five engagements are still ongoing.

                  • In the Novopavlivka direction

                    Three times the aggressor attacked in the areas of the settlements of Vesele and Vilne Pole, and launched an air strike on Myrnyi.

                    • In the Orikhiv direction

                      The enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Kam’yanske and Novodanylivka.

                      • In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsk directions

                        The enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

                        Ukrainian forces are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear.

                        Recall

                        In his report, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated Ukraine's intentions to deliver pinpoint strikes in response to Russian aggression, about the deepening intellectual degradation of the Russian leadership, and Russia's preparation of new military operations in Europe.

                        Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces22.06.25, 18:12 • 23888 views

                        Ihor Telezhnikov

                        Ihor Telezhnikov

                        War
                        Vovchansk
                        Donetsk Oblast
                        Sumy Oblast
                        Kharkiv Oblast
                        Chernihiv Oblast
                        Toretsk
                        Chasiv Yar
                        Kirill Budanov
                        Ukraine
