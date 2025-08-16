$41.450.06
August 15, 11:06 PM • 51990 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 79358 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 47907 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 44668 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 42571 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 103270 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 173386 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 84155 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 160386 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 56759 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
On the night of the Alaska summit, Russia launched a ballistic missile and 85 drones at Ukraine: 61 "eliminated"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

Russia launched a ballistic missile and 85 drones at Ukraine overnight. 61 drones were neutralized, but there were missile hits and 24 drones hit 12 locations.

On the night of the Alaska summit, Russia launched a ballistic missile and 85 drones at Ukraine: 61 "eliminated"

Russia launched a ballistic missile and 85 drones at Ukraine overnight; 61 drones were neutralized, but there were hits from missiles and 24 drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 16 (from 7:30 PM on August 15), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 85 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo - Russia, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

Frontline areas of Sumy, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk regions were attacked

- reported the Air Force on social media.

The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 61 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. Hits from missiles and 24 UAVs were recorded at 12 locations

- indicated the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Addendum

The enemy attack took place on the night when negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin took place in Alaska, which did not result in reports of a ceasefire agreement.

We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin16.08.25, 02:06 • 52035 views

Julia Shramko

War
Vladimir Putin
Kursk
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Anti-aircraft warfare
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Donald Trump
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
United States
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle