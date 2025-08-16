On the night of the Alaska summit, Russia launched a ballistic missile and 85 drones at Ukraine: 61 "eliminated"

Russia launched a ballistic missile and 85 drones at Ukraine overnight; 61 drones were neutralized, but there were hits from missiles and 24 drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 16 (from 7:30 PM on August 15), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 85 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo - Russia, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

Frontline areas of Sumy, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk regions were attacked - reported the Air Force on social media.

The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 61 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. Hits from missiles and 24 UAVs were recorded at 12 locations - indicated the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Addendum

The enemy attack took place on the night when negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin took place in Alaska, which did not result in reports of a ceasefire agreement.

