$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
11:06 PM • 1734 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
08:15 PM • 8316 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM • 11327 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
07:11 PM • 11067 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM • 15560 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 89452 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 140088 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 80711 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 134691 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 55427 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0.7m/s
73%
754mm
Popular news
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the cityPhotoAugust 15, 01:34 PM • 31536 views
Putin's plane took off from Magadan and will land in Anchorage in a few hoursPhotoAugust 15, 03:36 PM • 13339 views
Passenger train accident in Zakarpattia: the train departed for the final station SolotvynoAugust 15, 04:28 PM • 7600 views
Trump "will be unhappy" if a truce is not reached todayAugust 15, 04:49 PM • 9668 views
It will be "hard to stomach": European diplomat reacted to Putin's red carpet in Alaska06:39 PM • 12377 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 140086 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 127657 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 134689 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 154688 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 241010 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olha Kharlan
Actual places
Alaska
United States
Ukraine
White House
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors08:50 PM • 3876 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 99446 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 181984 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 128855 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 144115 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
The New York Times
Oil
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1734 views

US President Donald Trump stated that no full understanding was reached during negotiations with the Russian dictator. A ceasefire agreement in Ukraine is not yet in place.

We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin

US President Donald Trump stated that during negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, they "could not find full understanding, there is no agreement (on a ceasefire in Ukraine - ed.) yet," reports UNN.

We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet. I will call representatives of NATO, European leaders, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy 

- Trump said.

At the same time, the American leader noted that he had "good relations" with Vladimir Putin.

Addition

Trump and Putin met at Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska.

They shook hands twice and drove in the same car to the summit venue.

During the handshake with US President Donald Trump, journalists asked Putin: "Mr. President Putin, will you stop killing civilians in Ukraine?"

To this, the Russian dictator pretended that he did not hear the question. He smiled, made a surprised face, and gestured that he either did not understand or did not hear what he was being told.

The negotiations were held in a "three-on-three" format.

From the American side, in addition to Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff were present. From the Russian side, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's aide Ushakov.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States