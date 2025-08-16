We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin

US President Donald Trump stated that during negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, they "could not find full understanding, there is no agreement (on a ceasefire in Ukraine - ed.) yet," reports UNN.

We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet. I will call representatives of NATO, European leaders, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy - Trump said.

At the same time, the American leader noted that he had "good relations" with Vladimir Putin.

Addition

Trump and Putin met at Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska.

They shook hands twice and drove in the same car to the summit venue.

During the handshake with US President Donald Trump, journalists asked Putin: "Mr. President Putin, will you stop killing civilians in Ukraine?"

To this, the Russian dictator pretended that he did not hear the question. He smiled, made a surprised face, and gestured that he either did not understand or did not hear what he was being told.

The negotiations were held in a "three-on-three" format.

From the American side, in addition to Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff were present. From the Russian side, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's aide Ushakov.