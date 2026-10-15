On October 16, some regions of Ukraine will face power outage schedules — how many groups will be without electricity

Tomorrow, October 16, schedules will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that 0.5 to 2 queues will be switched off, UNN reports.

How consumption restriction measures will be applied:

06:00 – 23:59 – capacity restriction schedules for industry and business;

06:00 – 23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (involving 0.5 to 2 queues).

The company emphasized that the reason for introducing the restrictions is the aftermath of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

When electricity is restored according to the schedule, please consume electricity sparingly - Ukrenergo emphasized.

Zelenskyy: Russia attacked with 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 drones; energy infrastructure was targeted