Occupiers infiltrate north of Pokrovsk under cover of fog, assault operations continue - "East" group
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers are attempting to infiltrate the northern part of Pokrovsk in Donbas, taking advantage of the fog. Search and assault operations are currently underway to eliminate the enemy in urban areas, reports UNN with reference to the "East" troop grouping.
Details
Russian attempts to further infiltrate Pokrovsk are being blocked, and enemy units are being destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
At the same time, the situation in the Myrnohrad area remains difficult. Ukrainian units continue to perform their assigned tasks and hold their lines.
The enemy is actively shelling Myrnohrad with KABs. The enemy is conducting intense assault operations, trying to penetrate and gain a foothold on the southeastern outskirts of the city. The Defense Forces are destroying enemy assault groups using all available means
In addition, additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure uninterrupted supply of all necessary items to Ukrainian units and timely evacuation.
