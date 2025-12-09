Occupiers infiltrate north of Pokrovsk under cover of fog, assault operations continue - "East" group

$42.070.01
10:59 AM • 7788 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 14811 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 35241 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 24682 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 28566 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 39019 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 33324 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34910 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32642 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 34598 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhotoDecember 9, 08:11 AM • 17386 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 14508 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to Minsk09:24 AM • 13537 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is known09:55 AM • 13755 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 10249 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 10419 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 35261 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 15559 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 56441 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 51625 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 14636 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 24286 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 60955 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 66709 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 76804 views
Occupiers infiltrate north of Pokrovsk under cover of fog, assault operations continue - "East" group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

Russian occupiers are trying to infiltrate the northern part of Pokrovsk, taking advantage of the fog. Search and assault operations are underway and the enemy is being eliminated in urban areas.

Occupiers infiltrate north of Pokrovsk under cover of fog, assault operations continue - "East" group

Russian occupiers are attempting to infiltrate the northern part of Pokrovsk in Donbas, taking advantage of the fog. Search and assault operations are currently underway to eliminate the enemy in urban areas, reports UNN with reference to the "East" troop grouping.

Details

Russian attempts to further infiltrate Pokrovsk are being blocked, and enemy units are being destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

At the same time, the situation in the Myrnohrad area remains difficult. Ukrainian units continue to perform their assigned tasks and hold their lines.

The enemy is actively shelling Myrnohrad with KABs. The enemy is conducting intense assault operations, trying to penetrate and gain a foothold on the southeastern outskirts of the city. The Defense Forces are destroying enemy assault groups using all available means

 - the report says.

In addition, additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure uninterrupted supply of all necessary items to Ukrainian units and timely evacuation.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russian occupiers are trying to infiltrate in the direction of Siversk, Donetsk region, using weather conditions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

