Occupiers attacked bridge over Dnipro in Kremenchuk: traffic blocked

06:34 AM • 6236 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
05:47 AM • 12481 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 35445 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 53704 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 78756 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 68982 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 49342 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 53644 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 69372 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36564 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, cars are burning in a parking lot due to a Russian attack - KMVA
Night attack on Kyiv: child among dead, 18 more people injured (photo)
Pregnant woman injured in Kyiv due to enemy shelling - Klitschko
Woman died in Kyiv shelter during night attack
Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses died
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 78747 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 69369 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Serhiy Lysak
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Kremenchuk
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys
Fake news
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Occupiers attacked bridge over Dnipro in Kremenchuk: traffic blocked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

On the night of September 7, the occupiers attacked the bridge over the Dnipro in Kremenchuk, which led to its damage. Traffic on the bridge is currently impossible, experts are assessing the extent of the destruction.

Occupiers attacked bridge over Dnipro in Kremenchuk: traffic blocked

The extent of the damage and the possibility of further operation of the structure for movement across the Dnipro River will be assessed by experts. The inspection is currently underway, UNN reports, citing the head of the city of Kremenchuk.

Details

On the night of September 7, the invaders massively attacked Ukraine, including objects in the Poltava region. As a result of the night enemy strike, the bridge over the Dnipro in Kremenchuk was damaged, Vitaliy Maletsky, the mayor of Kremenchuk, reported.

Currently, movement across the bridge is impossible — it is blocked.

- Maletsky emphasized.

The head of the city explained that the bridge is on the balance sheet of "Ukrzaliznytsia" (Ukrainian Railways).

We are awaiting official information from "Ukrzaliznytsia" and are ready to provide maximum support from the city

- stated the mayor of Kremenchuk.

"Now we are waiting for the experts' conclusions regarding the extent of the damage and the possibility of its further operation," the mayor added.

Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes in Poltava region due to consequences of Russian attacks07.09.25, 09:20 • 2902 views

Recall

On the night of September 7, dozens of explosions rocked the city of Kremenchuk. Another attack by Russian invaders. Part of the city experienced power outages.

Also, during the night, Dnipropetrovsk region was subjected to drone and missile attacks, which resulted in the death of two people and injuries to five.

One person killed, child among wounded in enemy attack in Sumy region06.09.25, 23:56 • 3266 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine
Kremenchuk