Occupiers attacked bridge over Dnipro in Kremenchuk: traffic blocked

The extent of the damage and the possibility of further operation of the structure for movement across the Dnipro River will be assessed by experts. The inspection is currently underway, UNN reports, citing the head of the city of Kremenchuk.

Details

On the night of September 7, the invaders massively attacked Ukraine, including objects in the Poltava region. As a result of the night enemy strike, the bridge over the Dnipro in Kremenchuk was damaged, Vitaliy Maletsky, the mayor of Kremenchuk, reported.

Currently, movement across the bridge is impossible — it is blocked. - Maletsky emphasized.

The head of the city explained that the bridge is on the balance sheet of "Ukrzaliznytsia" (Ukrainian Railways).

We are awaiting official information from "Ukrzaliznytsia" and are ready to provide maximum support from the city - stated the mayor of Kremenchuk.

"Now we are waiting for the experts' conclusions regarding the extent of the damage and the possibility of its further operation," the mayor added.

Recall

On the night of September 7, dozens of explosions rocked the city of Kremenchuk. Another attack by Russian invaders. Part of the city experienced power outages.

Also, during the night, Dnipropetrovsk region was subjected to drone and missile attacks, which resulted in the death of two people and injuries to five.

