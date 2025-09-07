Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes in Poltava region due to consequences of Russian attacks

In the Kremenchuk district, trains No. 59 Odesa — Kharkiv and No. 8 Kharkiv — Odesa will follow through other stations. "Ukrzaliznytsia" announced that due to the damage to the section by the invaders, the detour will continue in the near future, UNN reports.

Details

Due to infrastructure damage caused by shelling in the Kremenchuk district, trains No. 59 Odesa — Kharkiv and No. 8 Kharkiv — Odesa will follow a changed route through the stations Poltava-Kyivska, Romodan, Hrebinka, im. Tarasa Shevchenka (Smila), Znamianka. Passengers will be transported to Kremenchuk station by buses.

JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" also clarified that:

train No. 260 from Chop will run to Kryukiv-na-Dnipri station, from where a bus transfer is also planned;

similarly for the return route. Near the Kremenchuk station, at 13:30, there will be buses that will provide a transfer to carriages to Transcarpathia at a later time.

Ukrzaliznytsia noted that the shelling damaged suburban rolling stock in Kremenchuk, and a reserve has already been put on the routes instead.

Electric trains No. 6663 Kremenchuk — Znamianka (Korystivka) and No. 6664 Znamianka (Korystivka) — Kremenchuk will not run on 07.09.2025 due to infrastructure restoration work.

The railway transport operator adds that train delays in the region, associated with bypassing the affected section, will continue while multi-component repairs are underway.

We will use buses for delivery to/from Kremenchuk from the nearest available stations.

Recall

In Kryvyi Rih, three people sustained moderately severe injuries as a result of an enemy attack, causing a large-scale fire. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing, and public transport is functioning without changes.