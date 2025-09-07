Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes in Poltava region due to consequences of Russian attacks

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
05:47 AM • 4176 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 30511 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 49525 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 72438 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 65118 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 48058 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 52576 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 67151 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36231 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 43672 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.1m/s
65%
756mm
Popular news
In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, cars are burning in a parking lot due to a Russian attack - KMVA12:36 AM • 18365 views
Night attack on Kyiv: child among dead, 18 more people injured (photo)01:43 AM • 17622 views
Pregnant woman injured in Kyiv due to enemy shelling - Klitschko01:55 AM • 12106 views
Woman died in Kyiv shelter during night attack02:43 AM • 13220 views
Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses died03:40 AM • 12796 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 72441 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 65122 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 67152 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 46914 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 69737 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Ivan Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kryvyi Rih
United States
Kremenchuk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 14149 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 47354 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 101040 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 44883 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 49039 views
Actual
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes in Poltava region due to consequences of Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

Due to damage to a section in the Kremenchuk district, trains No. 59 Odesa — Kharkiv and No. 8 Kharkiv — Odesa will follow a changed route. Passengers will be transported to Kremenchuk by buses, the detour will continue.

Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes in Poltava region due to consequences of Russian attacks

In the Kremenchuk district, trains No. 59 Odesa — Kharkiv and No. 8 Kharkiv — Odesa will follow through other stations. "Ukrzaliznytsia" announced that due to the damage to the section by the invaders, the detour will continue in the near future, UNN reports.

Details

Due to infrastructure damage caused by shelling in the Kremenchuk district, trains No. 59 Odesa — Kharkiv and No. 8 Kharkiv — Odesa will follow a changed route through the stations Poltava-Kyivska, Romodan, Hrebinka, im. Tarasa Shevchenka (Smila), Znamianka. Passengers will be transported to Kremenchuk station by buses.

JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" also clarified that:

  • train No. 260 from Chop will run to Kryukiv-na-Dnipri station, from where a bus transfer is also planned;
    • similarly for the return route. Near the Kremenchuk station, at 13:30, there will be buses that will provide a transfer to carriages to Transcarpathia at a later time.

      Ukrzaliznytsia noted that the shelling damaged suburban rolling stock in Kremenchuk, and a reserve has already been put on the routes instead.

      Electric trains No. 6663 Kremenchuk — Znamianka (Korystivka) and No. 6664 Znamianka (Korystivka) — Kremenchuk will not run on 07.09.2025 due to infrastructure restoration work.

      The railway transport operator adds that train delays in the region, associated with bypassing the affected section, will continue while multi-component repairs are underway.

      We will use buses for delivery to/from Kremenchuk from the nearest available stations.

      Recall

      In Kryvyi Rih, three people sustained moderately severe injuries as a result of an enemy attack, causing a large-scale fire. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing, and public transport is functioning without changes.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      News of the WorldEvents
      Poltava Oblast
      Ukrainian Railways
      Kryvyi Rih
      Kremenchuk
      Poltava
      Odesa
      Kharkiv