One person killed, child among wounded in enemy attack in Sumy region

On Saturday, September 6, a person was killed and a 9-year-old child was among the injured as a result of an enemy attack in Sumy region. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Hryhorov on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

As a result of an enemy attack on the outskirts of Putyvl community, one person was killed and there are wounded. Among the injured is a 9-year-old child. The wounded were hospitalized, doctors are providing the necessary assistance. - the official's post reads.

Hryhorov did not name the number of victims, adding that all circumstances are being clarified.

