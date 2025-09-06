$41.350.00
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 26477 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 48311 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 45333 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 40659 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 48309 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 58521 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 34962 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 42512 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 46159 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
One person killed, child among wounded in enemy attack in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

One person was killed and a 9-year-old child was among the injured as a result of an enemy attack in the Sumy region. The wounded were hospitalized, and doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

One person killed, child among wounded in enemy attack in Sumy region

On Saturday, September 6, a person was killed and a 9-year-old child was among the injured as a result of an enemy attack in Sumy region. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Hryhorov on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

As a result of an enemy attack on the outskirts of Putyvl community, one person was killed and there are wounded. Among the injured is a 9-year-old child. The wounded were hospitalized, doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

- the official's post reads.

Hryhorov did not name the number of victims, adding that all circumstances are being clarified.

Recall

Ukraine is developing a new security architecture on land, sea, and in the air to deter Russian aggression. President Zelenskyy stated that this will help reduce the likelihood of the war continuing and push Russia towards a peace agreement.

In Zaporizhzhia, 15 people have already been injured as a result of Russia's evening drone attack.06.09.25, 22:27 • 818 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine