In Zaporizhzhia, 15 people have already been injured as a result of Russia's evening drone attack.

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
07:15 PM • 1094 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 25868 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 47464 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 44597 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 40263 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 48108 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 58224 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 34909 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 42457 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 46102 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.3m/s
62%
756mm
Popular news
Tore down the flag, ripped it, and started trampling it: a man was detained in KropyvnytskyiSeptember 6, 11:52 AM • 6086 views
Europe desperately needs US help: Bloomberg reveals "weaknesses" of European defense capabilitiesSeptember 6, 12:19 PM • 9028 views
The crisis in the metallurgical industry is deepening in Russia, and exports have also "sagged"September 6, 12:55 PM • 4564 views
Ukraine plans to abolish acts of completed works, the bill is already in the Rada - SvyrydenkoSeptember 6, 01:14 PM • 6568 views
Polish farmers' protest: truck traffic through the Medyka checkpoint resumedSeptember 6, 01:28 PM • 13229 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 47464 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 44597 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 58224 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 39730 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 62908 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideo06:22 PM • 2414 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 43469 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 96546 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 41461 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 45640 views
Actual
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Facebook
E-6 Mercury

In Zaporizhzhia, 15 people have already been injured as a result of Russia's evening drone attack.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Emergency rescue operations in Zaporizhzhia have been completed. As a result of the evening drone attack, 15 people were injured, four were hospitalized.

In Zaporizhzhia, 15 people have already been injured as a result of Russia's evening drone attack.

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia. The number of injured as a result of the evening drone attack has increased to 15. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

15 people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia

- the official reported.

According to Fedorov, 4 people were hospitalized, and another 11 are receiving outpatient treatment. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to everyone.

As noted by the SES, as of 10:00 PM, rescuers had completed emergency work, and utility services are carrying out restoration.

"The fire in a residential building covering an area of 80 sq. m and dry grass covering an area of 300 sq. m has been extinguished," rescuers added.

Recall

On the evening of September 6, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by drones. Residential buildings and a kindergarten were partially destroyed, and a fire covering an area of about 80 sq. m broke out. Nearby structures were damaged by debris.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia