In Zaporizhzhia, 15 people have already been injured as a result of Russia's evening drone attack.

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia. The number of injured as a result of the evening drone attack has increased to 15. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

15 people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia - the official reported.

According to Fedorov, 4 people were hospitalized, and another 11 are receiving outpatient treatment. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to everyone.

As noted by the SES, as of 10:00 PM, rescuers had completed emergency work, and utility services are carrying out restoration.

"The fire in a residential building covering an area of 80 sq. m and dry grass covering an area of 300 sq. m has been extinguished," rescuers added.

On the evening of September 6, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by drones. Residential buildings and a kindergarten were partially destroyed, and a fire covering an area of about 80 sq. m broke out. Nearby structures were damaged by debris.