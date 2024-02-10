Occupants attacked Odesa in three waves, four people wounded - Humeniuk

On the night of February 10, there were three waves of Russian drone attacks on Odesa. During the first wave, the enemy army attacked Odesa, and during the second wave, it attacked the Danube region. The conclusions about the third wave are being summarized, said Natalia Humeniuk, head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces, during a national telethon, UNN reports .

According to her, nine drones were sent to Odesa, all of which were shot down. However, the debris damaged a facility in the port infrastructure, and one person was injured. During the attack on the Danube, the Russians also focused on port infrastructure, and three people were injured.

Information about two waves of attacks was processed: nine drones attacked Odesa and its infrastructure. They managed to destroy all the "chessmen" here, but the debris damaged a facility in the port infrastructure and injured one person. Then events developed rapidly, and the enemy sent the UAVs to the south of Odesa region, to the Danube. There, they also focused on the port infrastructure, there is information about three wounded people, and another wave continued, and in fact, has just been repelled, we are still summarizing the results. Natalia Humeniuk, head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces

The head of the press center noted that the air defense work was carried out at the maximum level.

The Air Force reported that the main areas of attack during the night attack were Odesa and Kharkiv regions. Air defense forces shot down 23 of the 31 Shahed-136/131 UAVs.

