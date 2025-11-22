"Nothing about Ukraine should be without Ukraine" - von der Leyen on conversation with Zelenskyy

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that she had a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They discussed the current course of the war and further steps of the European Union. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post on X by the head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen.

Details

She emphasized that Europe has supported Ukraine since the very beginning of the Russian invasion.

We are working towards a just and lasting peace with Ukraine and for Ukraine together with our friends and partners. Today we discussed the current situation and clearly understand that nothing should be about Ukraine without Ukraine. - the post says.

According to von der Leyen, the next steps will be a meeting of European leaders tomorrow on the sidelines of the G20, and then in Angola at the EU-AU meeting.

Recall

On November 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed US proposals for ending the war with President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. He emphasized the importance of joint efforts and coordination with partners.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territory and limit NATO troop deployments.

Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump