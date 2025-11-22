$42.150.06
November 21, 09:58 PM • 9812 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 19986 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
November 21, 04:45 PM • 23246 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM • 25871 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
November 21, 04:14 PM • 24105 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 28955 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
November 21, 02:48 PM • 17678 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 17928 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 17045 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 38123 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
"Nothing about Ukraine should be without Ukraine" - von der Leyen on conversation with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1382 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussing the current course of the war and further steps of the European Union. The next steps will be a meeting of European leaders on the sidelines of the G20, and then in Angola at the EU-AU meeting.

"Nothing about Ukraine should be without Ukraine" - von der Leyen on conversation with Zelenskyy

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that she had a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They discussed the current course of the war and further steps of the European Union. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post on X by the head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen.

Details

She emphasized that Europe has supported Ukraine since the very beginning of the Russian invasion.

We are working towards a just and lasting peace with Ukraine and for Ukraine together with our friends and partners. Today we discussed the current situation and clearly understand that nothing should be about Ukraine without Ukraine.

- the post says.

According to von der Leyen, the next steps will be a meeting of European leaders tomorrow on the sidelines of the G20, and then in Angola at the EU-AU meeting.

Recall

On November 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed US proposals for ending the war with President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. He emphasized the importance of joint efforts and coordination with partners.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territory and limit NATO troop deployments.

Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump21.11.25, 22:58 • 9812 views

Vita Zelenetska

