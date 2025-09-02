A deputy of the Russian State Duma, a member of the defense committee, General Viktor Sobolev, stated the need to continue the so-called "special military operation" and seize new territories of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media."

Details

According to Sobolev, Russia should occupy (in Russian propaganda this is called "liberation" - ed.) not only Donbas, Kherson region, and Zaporizhzhia, but also Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Sumy. He made a false statement that "these territories became part of the Russian Federation according to the constitution."

He also believes that the occupation of these territories will allow the Russian Federation to create a "security zone" for the Russian Navy in the Black Sea.

We need to ensure that our subjects, including new ones, are never shelled. And that peace and restoration of settlements destroyed during the special military operation prevail there. Whether the territories of the "security zone" will become part of Russia - that should be decided by the residents of those regions – said Sobolev.

Additionally

The authorities and military of the Russian Federation are no longer hiding their goal of seizing new territories in Ukraine. During a briefing by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, a map was noticed on which not only Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson region were marked as "territory of Russia," but also Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

Before that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the Kremlin "never aimed to occupy Ukrainian territories, but sought to protect Russians."