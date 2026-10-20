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"Not Just in Words": Zelenskyy Spoke About Cooperation Between Ukraine and Italy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

The president described relations with Italy as very good. Ukraine is sharing its weapons expertise with Italian manufacturers.

"Not Just in Words": Zelenskyy Spoke About Cooperation Between Ukraine and Italy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he has a "very good" relationship with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. At the same time, gratitude is not expressed solely in words, he said in an interview with Corriere della Sera, reports UNN.

Details

We are already sharing our experience. They receive feedback from us on which Italian-made and European-made weapons in general work and which do not, and on what we have technologically improved. We share all of this with Italian manufacturers

- he noted.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine has a "very good" relationship with Leonardo.

We are grateful to them. And they receive a great deal from us as well. I am very glad that we support each other in this way, and that the level of technological expertise among Italians is increasing. Italians work at the enterprises and factories that are opening in Italy. It seems to me that this is also very important. It is not only about jobs, but also assistance for Ukraine and Italy

- Zelenskyy's statement says.

We remind you

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Donald Trump's agreement on Russian diesel fuel risky, saying that it could provide Moscow with additional funds to finance the war and weaken sanctions pressure.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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