Not an act of attack: NATO stated that a group of Russian UAVs on Polish territory "does not amount" to an invasion - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
NATO does not consider the incident with a group of Russian drones over Poland an attack. This is the first time NATO aircraft have attacked potential threats in allied airspace.
Regarding the Russian drones that flew into Poland on the night of September 10, the alliance of European and North American countries expressed caution. UNN reports this with reference to a NATO source, Reuters reported.
Details
NATO does not consider the incident with the appearance of a group of Russian military drones on the territory of the Republic of Poland as a "Russian attack." A NATO source told Reuters about this.
The news agency's post, citing a source, also stated the following:
- according to preliminary data, there was a deliberate invasion of six to ten Russian drones;
- this was the first time NATO aircraft attacked potential threats in allied airspace;
- NATO Patriot air defense systems in the region detected the drones with their radars but did not attack them.
Poland convenes urgent government meeting due to Russian UAVs: time announced10.09.25, 08:32 • 2724 views
According to the source, the night operation involved Polish F-16 fighters, Dutch F-35s, Italian AWACS reconnaissance aircraft, and NATO jointly operated refueling aircraft.
Recall
Dozens of objects violated Polish airspace tonight.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that allowing neighboring countries' air defense forces to intercept Russian missiles and drones is a step towards collective security.
Russian UAV invasion of Poland: three airports resumed operations10.09.25, 10:09 • 1826 views