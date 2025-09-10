Russian UAV invasion of Poland: three airports resumed operations
Kyiv • UNN
Three Polish airports, including two in the capital, have resumed operations after Russian UAVs violated the country's airspace.
Three airports in Poland have resumed operations after Russian UAVs violated the country's airspace. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Republic of Poland.
Details
Two airports in the Polish capital have resumed operations: Frederic Chopin Airport and Warsaw-Modlin Airport. Rzeszów-Jasionka International Airport in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship, which borders Ukraine, has also resumed operations.
Check the current flight status on the airports' websites, and for detailed flight information, contact the airlines directly.
Recall
On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine.
The head of the country's government, Donald Tusk, confirmed the information about opening fire on objects that violated the country's airspace. Because of this, reservists of the Territorial Defense Forces may receive a summons for accelerated appearance in 10 voivodeships of the country.
Later, Polish authorities announced the completion of the operation in the country's airspace, which was invaded by Russian UAVs.