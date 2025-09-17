$41.180.06
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
No European army is ready for a modern war with Russia - NSDC CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The head of the CCD, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that European armies are not ready for a modern technological war with Russia, as they are poorly acquainted with the realities of drone warfare. He noted that Moscow uses Europeans' fear of war to exert pressure, and also supports pro-Russian politicians in Europe.

No European army is ready for a modern war with Russia - NSDC CCD

No army in Europe is ready for a serious war with Russia, as European militaries are poorly acquainted with the realities of modern technological warfare. The Kremlin understands this and plays on the fears of Europeans, writes UNN with reference to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

None of the European armies are ready for modern drone warfare. These are all Cold War armies. Money, a limited number of expensive missiles, and aircraft are not decisive in a massive aerial drone war. A combined approach matters in it. Only we know how to wage such a war against Russia.

- Kovalenko reported.

The head of the CCD also explained that statements like "no one wants to fight Russia," which can be heard in Europe, are a consequence of Europeans' understanding of their unpreparedness for the technological progress that has occurred as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine. This progress has relegated Cold War approaches, as well as counter-terrorism, to the distant past.

But it is possible to rectify the situation not only by training neighboring armies in the principles of shooting down drones, which our military will conduct. Progress is possible in joint patrolling, by agreeing on the protection of the Ukrainian sky in the West and South. This will teach European armies the principles of air warfare and relieve our resources.

- Kovalenko noted.

According to Kovalenko, Moscow is scaring European politicians with statements that shooting down Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace by European air defense systems would be a declaration of war on Russia. In fact, it uses fear to pressure Europeans.

This is a lie, behind which stands a bubble of fear and empty statements. On the contrary, Russia is going to terrorize Europe with drones.

- Kovalenko explained.

Occupying authorities use "foreign journalists" and politicians for propaganda in Donetsk region - Center for Countering Disinformation17.09.25, 00:44 • 2422 views

Andriy Kovalenko also noted that one of Putin's goals is to strengthen the propaganda signal in Europe that Ukraine should not be helped. With drone attacks, sabotage, and airports closed due to air threats, Russia wants to show that helping Ukrainians allegedly affects the lives of Europeans.

But this is actually not about Ukraine at all. Behind the facade of this narrative, he hides a deeper goal - to demonstrate to European societies that the current political elites of Europe are unable to protect them.

- Kovalenko believes.

The head of the CCD also noted that Russia supports a number of pro-Russian politicians in Poland, France, the Czech Republic, and Italy. He also recalled the governments of Hungary and Slovakia, which are loyal to the Kremlin. He added that these politicians will offer simple solutions - to negotiate with Russia.

They also have to ensure what China, on which Russia depends, needs - greater dependence of Europe on Chinese investments in the future, and therefore on Beijing. China has an idea of a "Chinese Europe." This is not about occupation, of course, but about money and profit.

How to counter Russia

According to Kovalenko, there are a number of ways European countries can respond to Russia:

  • joint patrolling of the sky, shooting down Russian drones over Ukraine so that they do not fly into Europe;
    • modernization and increase in the number of armies, readiness for modern warfare, which is massive. This requires an honest dialogue with societies about threats;
      • proactive fight against disinformation and cognitive operations against Russia. Informationally, Russia is already playing on divisions in Europe;
        • readiness to strike at Russia. It is necessary to fight for a change of approaches, otherwise NATO itself will not be able to perform the functions assigned to it;
          • economic pressure on Russia and getting rid of the fear of cries of full-scale war. Because only fear can guarantee that it will definitely happen. Putin feeds on fear.

            "Of course, assistance to Ukraine and joint build-up of forces with us," Kovalenko concluded.

            NATO Commander-in-Chief: Pilots should not think about the cost of missiles when shooting down drones over Poland12.09.25, 23:57 • 4196 views

            Pavlo Zinchenko

            PoliticsNews of the World
            Vladimir Putin
            NATO
            France
            Czech Republic
            Italy
            Slovakia
            China
            Hungary
            Ukraine
            Poland