Night attacks by the Russian Federation cut off power to consumers in four regions, schedules continue in a number of regions - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

As a result of night attacks by the Russian Federation, there are power outages for consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. Power outage schedules continue to be in effect in some regions.

Night attacks by the Russian Federation cut off power to consumers in four regions, schedules continue in a number of regions - Ministry of Energy

Tonight, Russia launched new attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, leaving consumers in 4 regions without power. Power outage schedules continue in some regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

"Tonight, Russia once again attacked energy infrastructure facilities in several regions. As a result of the attacks, consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions are without power," the Ministry of Energy reported.

As stated, energy workers are working in an enhanced mode to restore electricity supply to all subscribers as soon as possible.

Schedules

"In some regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules continue to apply to all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry," the report says.

In regions where hourly outages are in effect, people are asked to use electricity sparingly throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system, the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine