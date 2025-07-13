New Russian offensive in Ukraine: NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to Bild's publication

The publication by the German tabloid Bild that the Kremlin is planning a broad offensive in Ukraine by the end of this summer is not true. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Kovalenko noted, "it's always hard to find more absurd materials than in BILD." He added that Bild journalists demonstrate a misunderstanding of events on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

They read Telegrams, often Russian ones, and write articles that are quoted here. By the way, they say they got this information from the "Russian General Staff" - wrote the head of the CCD.

Kovalenko added that the Russians have not stopped their offensive since last year. And although the enemy is trying to "press" on the front, one cannot speak of a new offensive, says the head of the Center.

There are injections of reserves, changes in tactics, attempts to enter border areas with assault groups, impose battles, throw reserves in the East, and so on. Including strikes on the rear precisely because the tasks on the front that Putin set, even since last year, have been failed, and the Russian army is simply trying to press with numbers to crawl forward. And in general, they also have to make up for the numbers with KNDR personnel, as was the case in the Kursk region. - wrote Kovalenko.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing Bild, reported that the Russians plan to launch a new offensive in Ukraine by the end of this summer. According to the publication, the Kremlin plans to expand hostilities beyond the territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson regions.

UNN, also citing Bild, reported that Ukraine will have enough weapons from allies, probably until the end of this summer - in the worst case, anti-aircraft missiles for Patriot systems could run out in a week or two.