New Russian offensive in Ukraine: NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to Bild's publication

A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 15228 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 50653 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 75920 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 96773 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 94373 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 81740 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 220241 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 216453 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 166638 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 108246 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1.7m/s
43%
751mm
Defense Forces shot down 20 enemy UAVs in various parts of Ukraine, dozens of decoy drones also lost
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estate
Russia launched over 3,000 attack weapons at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline construction
Ukraine to be hit by heatwave: +35 and more expected in the coming weeks
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 220241 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 216453 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchase
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 249949 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline construction
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estate
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal drama
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

New Russian offensive in Ukraine: NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to Bild's publication

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, refuted Bild's publication about the Kremlin's plans for a broad offensive in Ukraine by the end of summer. He noted that the Russians have not stopped their offensive since last year, and their actions are a continuation of pressure, not a new offensive.

New Russian offensive in Ukraine: NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to Bild's publication

The publication by the German tabloid Bild that the Kremlin is planning a broad offensive in Ukraine by the end of this summer is not true. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Kovalenko noted, "it's always hard to find more absurd materials than in BILD." He added that Bild journalists demonstrate a misunderstanding of events on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

They read Telegrams, often Russian ones, and write articles that are quoted here. By the way, they say they got this information from the "Russian General Staff"

- wrote the head of the CCD.

Kovalenko added that the Russians have not stopped their offensive since last year. And although the enemy is trying to "press" on the front, one cannot speak of a new offensive, says the head of the Center.

There are injections of reserves, changes in tactics, attempts to enter border areas with assault groups, impose battles, throw reserves in the East, and so on. Including strikes on the rear precisely because the tasks on the front that Putin set, even since last year, have been failed, and the Russian army is simply trying to press with numbers to crawl forward. And in general, they also have to make up for the numbers with KNDR personnel, as was the case in the Kursk region.

- wrote Kovalenko.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing Bild, reported that the Russians plan to launch a new offensive in Ukraine by the end of this summer. According to the publication, the Kremlin plans to expand hostilities beyond the territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson regions.

UNN, also citing Bild, reported that Ukraine will have enough weapons from allies, probably until the end of this summer - in the worst case, anti-aircraft missiles for Patriot systems could run out in a week or two.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
