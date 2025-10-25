$41.900.00
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is known
Night attack on Kyiv: fires in the city, medics called to several districts
"Ignores reality": ISW commented on the Kremlin's threats of retaliation for the possible provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - media
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to know
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
08:45 AM • 12322 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:47 PM • 53951 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological University
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Xi Jinping
Mahmoud Abbas
Ukraine
United States
China
Metro Bridge (Kyiv)
Zhytomyr Oblast
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - media
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timeline
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Gold
Series

New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3614 views

From November 1, 2025, new rules for processing deferrals from mobilization will be introduced in Ukraine, aimed at increasing transparency and digitalization of the process. Most deferrals will be extended automatically, and documents can be submitted online through the "Reserve+" application or offline at the ASC.

New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to know

In Ukraine, starting from November 1, the procedure for processing deferrals from mobilization is changing. The Ministry of Defense has explained the innovations in detail and provided answers to popular questions, writes UNN.

From November 1, 2025, new rules for processing and extending deferrals from mobilization will come into effect in Ukraine.

- reported the defense ministry.

The Ministry of Defense explains: they are aimed at increasing transparency, combating corruption, simplifying the process, and transitioning to a digital processing system.

The corresponding changes to government resolution No. 560 provide for automatic extension of deferrals, a digital form as the main method of processing, and the transfer of paper document submission to Administrative Service Centers (ASC).

Starting November 1, Ukrainians will be able to apply for a deferment from mobilization at ASCs (Administrative Service Centers)24.10.25, 18:07 • 2854 views

We are eliminating unnecessary paperwork and appeals so that the TCCs can focus on mobilization tasks. More than 600,000 deferrals will be extended without additional actions from citizens and queues at territorial centers.

- emphasized the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

"More than 80% of deferrals are already available for online processing, most of them will be extended automatically based on data already held by the state. The service for submitting documents for deferral will be available at any convenient ASC," said Oksana Ferchuk, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization.

The Ministry of Defense explains what has changed and how a conscript who has the right to a deferral should act.

Key changes

1. Automatic extension

All deferrals, the grounds for which can be confirmed in state registers or which cannot change over time, will be extended automatically. This makes the process transparent, without the need to re-collect documents and submit an application.

Deferrals are automatically extended for the following categories:

  • people with disabilities;
    • temporarily unfit for service;
      • parents of three or more children under 18 years of age;
        • parents of a child with a disability under 18 years of age;
          • parents of an adult child with a disability of group I or II;
            • those who have a spouse with a disability of group I or II;
              • those who care for a father or mother with a disability (their own or their spouse's);
                • women and men who are raising a child under 18 years of age if their husband or wife is serving in the military;
                  • full-time or dual-form students who are pursuing a higher level of education, as well as doctoral students and interns;
                    • scientific, scientific-pedagogical, and pedagogical workers who teach and work at their main place of employment for at least 0.75 of a full-time equivalent;
                      • people whose close relatives died or went missing during hostilities or during martial law;
                        • relatives of Heroes of Ukraine, posthumously awarded for courage during the Revolution of Dignity;
                          • persons illegally deprived of liberty due to Russian aggression;
                            • military personnel released from captivity.

                              2. Online processing in "Reserve+"

                              9 types of deferrals can already be processed online in the "Reserve+" application. The service is available for the following categories:

                              • people with disabilities;
                                • temporarily unfit for service (if there is a military medical commission decision in electronic form);
                                  • parents of three or more children under 18 years of age in one marriage;
                                    • parents of a child with a disability under 18 years of age;
                                      • parents of an adult child with a disability of group I or II;
                                        • those who have a spouse with a disability of group I or II;
                                          • women and men who are raising a child under 18 years of age if their husband or wife is serving in the military;
                                            • full-time or dual-form students who are pursuing a higher level of education, as well as doctoral students and interns;
                                              • scientific, scientific-pedagogical, and pedagogical workers who teach and work at their main place of employment for at least 0.75 of a full-time equivalent.

                                                The list will be expanded. Two more types of deferrals will appear in the application in the near future. They will be available to:

                                                • those who care for a father or mother with a disability (their own or their spouse's);
                                                  • a father or mother who is raising a child under 18 years of age independently.

                                                    "Reserve+": new deferrals announced25.10.25, 09:42 • 2078 views

                                                    3. Offline processing at the ASC

                                                    For those whose type of deferral has not yet been digitized, as well as for those who do not use a smartphone or have paper documents and insufficient data in state registers, from November 1, an application for a deferral can be submitted at any convenient Administrative Service Center (ASC).

                                                    In such a case, the ASC administrator receives and scans the documents and transmits them in electronic form to the relevant TCC and SP for a decision. That is, the ASC is the front office for receiving documents for the service, and the TCC and SP makes the decision.

                                                    4. Modernization of paper certificates

                                                    From November 1, 2025, a paper deferral certificate with a wet seal is not required. Now, the main confirmation of a deferral is an electronic military registration document in the "Reserve+" application.

                                                    If it is not possible to use the application, a paper version can be printed. The file for printing can be obtained:

                                                    • in the "Reserve+" application;
                                                      • through the "Diia" portal;
                                                        • if necessary - contact the TCC and SP (or ASC, if it is a document with a deferral) for a printout of the military document.

                                                          Until the end of October, TCCs and SPs accept applications under the old procedure. From November 1, an application for a deferral can only be submitted through Reserve+ or the ASC.

                                                          How to apply for a deferral

                                                          Applications are submitted through the "Reserve+" application or at the ASC (depending on the deferral category). 80% of deferrals can be processed through the "Reserve+" mobile application. From November 1, 2025, TCCs and SPs will no longer accept deferral applications from citizens.

                                                          If you submitted an application under the old procedure and have not yet received a decision, still notify the relevant TCC and SP.

                                                          How to apply for a deferral if I don't use "Reserve+" or couldn't apply in the application

                                                          Inquire whether the service is available at your ASC and contact the administrator according to the institution's working hours.

                                                          How to find out if I received a deferral if I don't use "Reserve+"

                                                          The ASC administrator will inform you about the result of the application review and will be able to print an electronic military registration document with a deferral mark.

                                                          If the deferral is denied and you need an official document about it, it will be sent to your email or can be obtained at the TCC and SP with a wet seal.

                                                          How automatic extension will happen

                                                          If you have already processed a deferral and it falls under automatic extension - you don't need to do anything. By the end of October, Reserve+ users who have a deferral will receive a notification about automatic extension.

                                                          Please note: if the system cannot confirm the grounds (for example, due to divorce or the absence of your data in state registers), the deferral will not be extended. If you still have grounds for a deferral, try to update your information in the registers.

                                                          What to do if the deferral should have been automatically extended, but it wasn't

                                                          It is likely that no confirmation of the grounds for extension was found in the state registers. In this case, try to update your information in the registers online.

                                                          Julia Shramko

                                                          Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                                                          Mobilization
                                                          Martial law
                                                          War in Ukraine
                                                          Marriage
                                                          TCC and SP
                                                          Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
                                                          Ukraine
                                                          Denys Shmyhal