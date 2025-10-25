"Reserve+": new deferrals announced

The "Reserve+" application is launching a beta test of new deferrals, the Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday, writes UNN.

Soon, new types of mobilization deferrals will appear in the "Reserve+" application - reported the Ministry of Defense.

Who can get it

The following will be able to get a deferral online:

a father or mother who is raising a child under 18 years of age alone;

people who care for a father or mother with a disability.

To test and be among the first to use the service, as indicated, you need to fill out a short form at the link.

How online deferral works

Online deferral works as follows: you need to submit a request in "Reserve+" → the system checks the grounds in state registers → if confirmed, the deferral is granted and information about it appears in the electronic military document.

The process is fully automatic, usually takes several hours and does not require collecting certificates, visiting TCCs, or long waiting for the case to be considered.

Who can currently get a deferral in "Reserve+"

Currently, the following can get a deferral in "Reserve+":

people with disabilities;

parents of three or more children born in the same marriage;

parents of children with disabilities;

spouses of defenders with a child;

husbands or wives of people with disabilities;

people with temporary unfitness;

students, graduate students;

employees of higher and vocational education institutions.

Starting November 1, Ukrainians will be able to apply for a deferment from mobilization at ASCs (Administrative Service Centers)