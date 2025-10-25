"Reserve+": new deferrals announced

$41.900.00
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
03:58 AM • 9126 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 26295 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 44493 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 34716 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 37498 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 30952 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 50134 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 27493 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20658 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
Popular news
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statementOctober 24, 10:33 PM • 19469 views
US Secretary of State Rubio replaced Witkoff in negotiations with Russia, leading to increased sanctions - BloombergOctober 25, 12:04 AM • 11950 views
France ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - Army Chief of StaffOctober 25, 12:35 AM • 10085 views
Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is knownOctober 25, 01:06 AM • 15872 views
"Ignores reality": ISW commented on the Kremlin's threats of retaliation for the possible provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine03:04 AM • 6198 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 27866 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 50115 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 43304 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 42943 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 82321 views
UNN Lite
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - media07:29 AM • 766 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be06:14 AM • 2642 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 17631 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 20885 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 32877 views
Shahed-136

"Reserve+": new deferrals announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1076 views

"Reserve+" introduces new features for online deferral requests. Now single parents and individuals caring for parents with disabilities can join the testing.

"Reserve+": new deferrals announced

The "Reserve+" application is launching a beta test of new deferrals, the Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday, writes UNN.

Soon, new types of mobilization deferrals will appear in the "Reserve+" application

- reported the Ministry of Defense.

Who can get it

The following will be able to get a deferral online: 

  • a father or mother who is raising a child under 18 years of age alone;
    • people who care for a father or mother with a disability.

      To test and be among the first to use the service, as indicated, you need to fill out a short form at the link.

      How online deferral works

      Online deferral works as follows: you need to submit a request in "Reserve+" → the system checks the grounds in state registers → if confirmed, the deferral is granted and information about it appears in the electronic military document.

      The process is fully automatic, usually takes several hours and does not require collecting certificates, visiting TCCs, or long waiting for the case to be considered. 

      Who can currently get a deferral in "Reserve+"

      Currently, the following can get a deferral in "Reserve+": 

      • people with disabilities;
        • parents of three or more children born in the same marriage;
          • parents of children with disabilities;
            • spouses of defenders with a child;
              • husbands or wives of people with disabilities;
                • people with temporary unfitness;
                  • students, graduate students;
                    • employees of higher and vocational education institutions.

                      Starting November 1, Ukrainians will be able to apply for a deferment from mobilization at ASCs (Administrative Service Centers)

                      Julia Shramko

                      SocietyPolitics
                      Mobilization
                      Marriage
                      TCC and SP
                      Ministry of Defense of Ukraine