New round of talks on ending the war in Gaza begins in Egypt with Witkoff and Kushner - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 870 views

A new round of negotiations on ending the war in Gaza has begun in Egypt with the participation of American, Qatari, and Turkish representatives. The parties are discussing Trump's 20-point plan, but have disagreements on key provisions.

New round of talks on ending the war in Gaza begins in Egypt with Witkoff and Kushner - FT

A new round of negotiations on ending the war in Gaza is beginning in Egypt, with the participation of influential American representatives Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner. High-ranking officials from Qatar and Turkey are also expected to join the process to achieve a breakthrough in the implementation of Donald Trump's peace plan. This is stated in the FT publication, writes UNN.

Details

Qatar, which plays a key mediating role, announced that the negotiations have entered a "critical phase." The country's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, has traveled to Sharm el-Sheikh. Kushner and Witkoff, US representatives associated with the development of Trump's plan, will join him in the discussions. Israel is represented in the negotiations by Ron Dermer, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's closest advisor, and Turkey by intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin.

Qatar acknowledges difficulties in implementing Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan07.10.25, 17:06 • 3740 views

According to diplomatic sources, the parties generally support Trump's 20-point plan but have disagreements on key provisions. In particular, Hamas opposes the demand for disarmament and seeks to clarify the framework for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip. There are also disputes regarding the role of the Palestinian Authority, which Arab countries want to see in the transitional administration of the enclave, while Netanyahu categorically rejects its participation.

Hamas agreed to Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip03.10.25, 23:35 • 17426 views

Sources report that some progress has been made, and current discussions are aimed at agreeing on a mechanism for implementing the agreements. However, Arab states are concerned that Israel has allegedly changed parts of Trump's plan, including points on troop redeployment and references to the Palestinian Authority.

Jared Kushner
Jared Kushner

Under the draft agreement, Hamas is ready to release 48 hostages, including about 20 alive, and relinquish control of Gaza, handing over control to a committee of Palestinian technocrats under international supervision. In exchange, Israel would release more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners, including those sentenced to life. The most controversial issue is the potential release of Marwan Barghouti, a Fatah leader imprisoned for terrorist acts, whom Hamas demands be included in the list.

Blair to help oversee Gaza transition as part of Trump's plan - BBC30.09.25, 14:05 • 2701 view

Despite the difficult negotiations, participants state that they are ready to continue seeking a compromise for the sake of stabilizing the situation in the region.

Recall

On Monday, October 6, Israeli and Hamas officials began negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh on a US-developed peace plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip. The talks focused on a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and a hostage exchange.

The first day of renewed indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Egypt concluded amid hopes for a possible agreement on the implementation of the US President's 20-point plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

Donald Trump stated that Hamas is seeking to negotiate a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages. He added that Hamas had agreed to "very important things," and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu "was very positive about the deal."

Qatar reported significant difficulties in implementing Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, despite the agreement of all parties. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari noted that many aspects of the plan need clarification, and negotiations have resumed in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
