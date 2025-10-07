$41.340.11
Qatar acknowledges difficulties in implementing Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

Qatar reports significant difficulties in implementing Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, despite the agreement of all parties. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari noted that many aspects of the plan need clarification, and negotiations have resumed in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Qatar acknowledges difficulties in implementing Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan

Although all parties have agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for an end to the war in Gaza, Qatar reports significant difficulties in its implementation on the ground. This is reported by DPA, writes UNN.

Details 

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said at a press conference in Doha on Tuesday that many aspects of Trump's plan need further clarification. The main problem is turning the agreement into concrete steps that can be implemented on the ground.

According to him, negotiations on the plan resumed on Tuesday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, and previous meetings lasted about four hours. They were "detailed and intense," aimed at identifying obstacles to the effective implementation of the ceasefire.

IDF shells Gaza on anniversary of Hamas attack, talks at risk - media07.10.25, 14:38 • 1740 views

Al-Ansari stressed that Qatar seeks to advance the US plan, stop the war in Gaza, end the Israeli occupation, and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. Special attention is paid to the rapid creation of a "practical and implemented system" that will be supported by all parties.

An important condition for the official end of the conflict, according to the spokesman, is the transfer of hostages, as the US directly links the ceasefire to their release. 

Now it is necessary to start implementing the ceasefire and stop the war machine that is destroying the bodies of Gaza's children 

- he added.

Al-Ansari also reminded that the Hamas office in Doha has been part of Qatar's mediation mechanism since 2006. Qatar, along with the US and Egypt, continues its mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel, trying to achieve a lasting ceasefire and prevent further escalation. He stressed that "the future of the Palestinian people must be determined solely by the Palestinians themselves."

Recall

On Monday, October 6, Israeli and Hamas officials began negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh on a US-developed peace plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip. The negotiations focus on a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and the exchange of hostages.

The first day of renewed indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Egypt ended amid hopes for a possible agreement on the implementation of US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
Qatar
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip