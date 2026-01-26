New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy

Due to new Russian shelling, there are power outages in two regions, in the capital region there is a significant electricity deficit, in several regions there are emergency blackouts, and due to bad weather there are power outages in two regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

As a result of night enemy shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions are without power - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Emergency recovery work continues.

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, there is a significant electricity deficit. The situation remains difficult, emergency blackouts are in effect. A return to scheduled hourly blackouts will occur after the situation in the energy system stabilizes - noted the Ministry of Energy.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

In all regions of Ukraine, hourly blackout schedules are applied for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. In several regions, emergency blackouts are forced to be applied - the message says.

The main reason for forced blackouts, as noted, is the consequences of massive shelling of power plants and substations of the electricity transmission and distribution system.

Long-term power outages, as indicated, remain for consumers in frontline and border regions, where electricity supply restoration is complicated by constant hostilities.

Consequences of bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions, settlements in Kyiv and Ternopil regions are without power, repair crews are working to restore damaged lines," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation, a state of emergency is in effect in Ukraine's energy system, ensuring maximum coordination of all services.

The Ministry of Energy thanked consumers for their endurance and urged them to consume electricity as rationally as possible, and also expressed gratitude to energy workers, heating engineers, and rescuers for their round-the-clock work.

Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK