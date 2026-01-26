New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 486 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 2778 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 8742 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 20804 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 13708 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 25215 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 19947 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 26388 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 36133 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 30316 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
4.4m/s
89%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Vučić: peace plan envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU on January 1, 2027January 26, 02:31 AM • 16898 views
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison07:59 AM • 19723 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains09:18 AM • 16379 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 12775 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK10:52 AM • 10434 views
Publications
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 2786 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 20823 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 13105 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 25229 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 105978 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Ed Miliband
Mark Rutte
Rodrigo Duterte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Europe
Philippines
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM • 644 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 28632 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 28337 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 44446 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 44347 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
The Economist

New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

As a result of Russian night shelling, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions are without power. Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast still face a significant electricity deficit, and emergency blackouts are in effect in several regions.

New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy

Due to new Russian shelling, there are power outages in two regions, in the capital region there is a significant electricity deficit, in several regions there are emergency blackouts, and due to bad weather there are power outages in two regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

As a result of night enemy shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions are without power

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Emergency recovery work continues.

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, there is a significant electricity deficit. The situation remains difficult, emergency blackouts are in effect. A return to scheduled hourly blackouts will occur after the situation in the energy system stabilizes

- noted the Ministry of Energy.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

In all regions of Ukraine, hourly blackout schedules are applied for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. In several regions, emergency blackouts are forced to be applied

- the message says.

The main reason for forced blackouts, as noted, is the consequences of massive shelling of power plants and substations of the electricity transmission and distribution system.

Long-term power outages, as indicated, remain for consumers in frontline and border regions, where electricity supply restoration is complicated by constant hostilities.

Consequences of bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions, settlements in Kyiv and Ternopil regions are without power, repair crews are working to restore damaged lines," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation, a state of emergency is in effect in Ukraine's energy system, ensuring maximum coordination of all services.

The Ministry of Energy thanked consumers for their endurance and urged them to consume electricity as rationally as possible, and also expressed gratitude to energy workers, heating engineers, and rescuers for their round-the-clock work.

Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK26.01.26, 12:52 • 10726 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv