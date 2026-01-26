$43.140.03
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Energy workers have managed to stabilize the situation with electricity supply in the Kyiv region, but it remains difficult. DTEK promises to inform consumers in case of changes.

Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK

Kyiv region is returning to electricity outage schedules after emergency shutdowns, but the situation remains difficult, reported DTEK energy company on Monday, writes UNN.

Kyiv region: we are returning to schedules. Energy workers managed to stabilize the situation with electricity supply in Kyiv region. At the same time, it remains difficult and may change

- reported DTEK.

In case of changes, the energy company promises to inform.

"Please, after the light appears, do not turn on powerful appliances in the first 30 minutes and use appliances one by one. This will help avoid overloads and repeated accidents," the energy company emphasized.

Addition

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy reported that there is still a significant shortage of electricity in the capital. Emergency shutdowns are in effect. As of January 25, more than 800,000 subscribers in the capital were without electricity.

Significant power deficit in Kyiv, over 800,000 subscribers without electricity - Shmyhal25.01.26, 20:47 • 5592 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
DTEK