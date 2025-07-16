$41.820.01
Negotiations on the 18th sanctions package are happening right now - Sikorski

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski expressed optimism about the swift adoption of the 18th EU sanctions package against Russia. This will happen despite the public opposition of Slovakia, which blocked it the day before.

Negotiations on the 18th sanctions package are happening right now - Sikorski

Speaking in Lublin, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski expressed an optimistic view that the European Union may soon adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. This should happen despite public resistance from Slovakia, which blocked it yesterday, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

As for the sanctions package, these negotiations are happening right now in Brussels 

— he said, hinting that he hoped for a good outcome.

Also commenting on Russia's false claims that Ukraine is allegedly delaying peace talks, Sikorski noted that "this war can end in five minutes, without any negotiations, if Putin orders the Russian army to retreat to the internationally recognized border."

Addition

The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania met in Lublin, reaffirming support for Ukraine on its path to the EU and NATO. They called for increased sanctions pressure on Russia and an immediate ceasefire.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
The Guardian
Radosław Sikorski
NATO
European Union
Brussels
Lithuania
Slovakia
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
