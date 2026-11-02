Nearly UAH 44 billion planned for military food: what will change in 2027

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The DOT Defense Procurement Agency has announced the procurement of food products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service for 2027. The expected value is UAH 43.8 billion, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and data from the Prozorro electronic procurement system.

The relevant ministry also updated the requirements for food quality, while the estimated cost of a food package per servicemember increased by almost 6%.

New requirements for military catering: what will change

As part of preparations for the 2027 procurement, the Ministry of Defense completely revised the descriptions of all 360 items included in the food catalog for servicemembers. The changes, approved back in June 2026, provide for the specification of the products’ technical characteristics, including their nutritional value, composition, and physical parameters.

According to Deputy Minister of Defense Mstyslav Banik, updating the requirements should ensure better control over the products supplied to military units.

"All 360 items contained in the product catalog have fully updated descriptions," the official said.

One of the main innovations was the clarification of the energy-value indicators of food products. From now on, information on calorie content will be provided for each catalog item, while for products covered by the relevant state standards, the content of proteins and fats per 100 grams will also be indicated. In particular, for meat, fish, and dairy products.

The Ministry of Defense explains that this will make it possible to more accurately control the total calorie content of food packages and assess their nutritional value.

Separate requirements have been established for frozen meat and poultry. The permissible water content will depend on the type of product and the freezing method, but must not exceed 5%.

In addition, minimum and maximum sizes have been established for vegetables and fruit.

How much feeding one servicemember will cost

Along with the updated requirements, the estimated cost of a food package also increased. While for the 2026 procurement it amounted to UAH 171.48 per person, for 2027 the expected price was set at UAH 181.74. That is, the difference is UAH 10.26, or almost 6%.

The Ministry of Defense explains the increase in cost primarily by the rising prices of energy resources and inflationary processes affecting the production, storage, and transportation of food.

Procurement worth UAH 43.8 billion: how the bidding will take place

According to information in the Prozorro system, on October 29, 2026, the Defense Procurement Agency announced two food procurement procedures for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service. The expected value of the first procedure is UAH 22.499 billion, and that of the second is UAH 21.336 billion. The total amount exceeds UAH 43.835 billion, including VAT.

The procurements were divided into 21 lots, which differ in volume and expected value. The Ministry of Defense explains that this approach makes it possible to attract companies with different production and logistical capabilities to the bidding. Suppliers may compete for individual government contracts in accordance with their capabilities.

According to the published terms, bids are scheduled to be accepted until November 9, and electronic auctions are also scheduled to take place on that day.

The supply of products is planned to be organized on a regional basis. Each supplier will be assigned a specific territory within which it will be responsible for fulfilling orders from military units. The ministry notes that this model should simplify logistics and ensure the timely delivery of products.

How the quality of products and contract performance will be monitored

During the procurement process, particular attention will be paid to compliance with the updated quality standards. Specialists from the Main Directorate for State Quality Assurance are expected to verify whether the products comply with the established requirements. The monitoring will include random inspections.

In addition, the DOT Defense Procurement Agency will apply the Service Level Agreement (SLA) methodology, which makes it possible to assess the quality of suppliers’ fulfillment of their contractual obligations. In particular, this concerns monitoring the timeliness of product deliveries, the completeness of orders, and compliance with the agreed delivery terms.

According to Artem Romaniukov, Acting Director of the DOT Defense Procurement Agency, this mechanism makes it possible to monitor contract performance at various stages and respond promptly to deviations.

The Ministry of Defense expects that strengthened oversight will help reduce the risks of delivery delays and of military units receiving products that do not meet the established specifications.

Why procurement for 2027 began in advance

For the third consecutive year, the DOT Defense Procurement Agency has announced food procurement in advance, before the start of the next budget year. The Ministry of Defense explains that this approach gives potential suppliers additional time to prepare production capacities, build up product stocks, and organize logistics routes.

Context

The announced procurement is taking place against the backdrop of a broader reform of food supply for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In August 2026, the Ministry of Defense presented a reform concept that envisages the gradual separation of food procurement and logistics services, as well as the introduction of product quality checks before delivery to military units.

In addition, further development of the DOT-Chain Food digital system is planned. Military units use it to place orders, while suppliers organize their fulfillment. According to the Ministry of Defense, over the course of two years, the system has facilitated the delivery of 1.35 million tonnes of food products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that troops on the front line would receive a new field ration.