Nearly 50 missiles and drones attacked the capital’s combined heat and power plants: Klitschko said whether Kyiv will have heating

Kyiv continues to function under difficult wartime conditions, despite systematic Russian attacks on energy, industrial and infrastructure facilities. In particular, throughout the entire period of Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine, Russia attacked the capital’s energy facilities with the largest number of missiles and drones precisely this year, 2026, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said during a speech in parliament on October 14, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the destruction of Ukraine’s unified energy system directly affects the functioning of the capital, including water supply, the operation of electric transport and other municipal services. The mayor separately cited statistics on attacks against the capital’s two key combined heat and power plants—CHP-5 and CHP-6. In particular, according to Klitschko, these facilities were hit by 12 missiles and drones in 2022, seven in 2023, there were no such strikes in 2024, and their number rose to 19 in 2025. Since the beginning of 2026, according to the mayor, the capital’s CHPs have already been attacked with nearly 50 missiles and drones.

And all this time, specialists worked, restored equipment and prepared the facilities for winter every year. And Kyiv held firm - Klitschko emphasized.

Kyiv mayor raised the issue of protecting energy facilities

At the end of his speech, Klitschko also raised questions about the effectiveness of the capital’s air defense and the protection of strategic energy facilities.

But I am not the only one with questions: where is the air defense to protect the capital? Where is the protection for Ukrenergo facilities? Where are the billions allocated for this? - the mayor said.

Klitschko accused the central government of blocking funds for Kyiv

The mayor criticized the actions of the central government regarding preparations for the capital’s heating season. According to his claim, the implementation of a number of energy resilience projects was complicated by blocked funding, which resulted in certain works being frozen and their completion deadlines being postponed.

According to Klitschko, the capital’s municipal enterprises are already forced to work amid staff shortages, financial constraints and the constant threat of new Russian shelling.

We remind you

On the night of October 14, the Russians attacked all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants. Energy workers and rescuers are currently working at the sites of the strikes.