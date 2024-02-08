NATO Secretary General says Sweden will soon become a member of the Alliance

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 73016 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118213 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122994 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164928 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165284 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267792 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176870 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166850 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148614 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237824 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100718 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66569 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 39098 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 35359 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 48825 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267791 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237822 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223141 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248604 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234717 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118212 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100459 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100891 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117388 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118021 views
NATO Secretary General says Sweden will soon become a member of the Alliance

Kyiv

 • 35322 views

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Hungarian parliament may ratify Sweden's application for NATO membership after it reconvenes in late February.

Sweden will soon become a NATO member. The Hungarian parliament may ratify the Swedish application after the end of the winter holidays in late February. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a joint press conference with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, UNN reports.

Details

I spoke with (Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban - ed.) a few days ago, and he made it clear that he strongly supports Sweden's membership in the Alliance. The Hungarian parliament is not in session at the moment, but it will meet at the end of February, and it was said that they will decide on ratification shortly after that

Stoltenberg said.

He noted that Finland and Sweden's accessions to NATO are among the fastest in history.

Finland became a full member last April, and I expect Sweden to become a member very soon. This shows that NATO is not only getting stronger, but also bigger

added the Secretary General.

Sweden and the UK join the Drone Coalition for Ukraine

Lilia Podolyak

natoNATO
finlandFinland
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
swedenSweden
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

Contact us about advertising