NATO Secretary General says Sweden will soon become a member of the Alliance

Sweden will soon become a NATO member. The Hungarian parliament may ratify the Swedish application after the end of the winter holidays in late February. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a joint press conference with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, UNN reports.

I spoke with (Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban - ed.) a few days ago, and he made it clear that he strongly supports Sweden's membership in the Alliance. The Hungarian parliament is not in session at the moment, but it will meet at the end of February, and it was said that they will decide on ratification shortly after that Stoltenberg said.

He noted that Finland and Sweden's accessions to NATO are among the fastest in history.

Finland became a full member last April, and I expect Sweden to become a member very soon. This shows that NATO is not only getting stronger, but also bigger added the Secretary General.

