General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 3014 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 5510 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 10189 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 14980 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 26494 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 36427 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 27098 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 41410 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 23604 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
NATO Secretary General Rutte arrived in Kyiv after Russian bombings - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning. He will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

NATO Secretary General Rutte arrived in Kyiv after Russian bombings - Media

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv, Financial Times journalist Christopher Miller reported on X, writes UNN.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning, hours after Russia resumed bombing Kyiv's energy infrastructure.

- FT journalist Miller wrote, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to him, Rutte will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "later the same day."

NATO Secretary General Rutte expected in Kyiv tomorrow: traffic to be restricted in the city center

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Mark Rutte
Financial Times
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv