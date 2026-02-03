NATO Secretary General Rutte arrived in Kyiv after Russian bombings - Media

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv, Financial Times journalist Christopher Miller reported on X, writes UNN.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning, hours after Russia resumed bombing Kyiv's energy infrastructure. - FT journalist Miller wrote, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to him, Rutte will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "later the same day."

