NATO Secretary General Rutte expected in Kyiv tomorrow: traffic to be restricted in the city center

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is expected to arrive in Kyiv tomorrow. As reported by the State Protection Department, traffic in the city center will be blocked due to the foreign visit, UNN reports.

Rutte to arrive in Kyiv and speak in Parliament

The visit of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to Kyiv became known from posts by people's deputies.

Tomorrow, the 15th session of the Rada will open... There will be an opening, a speech by the NATO Secretary General - said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The information about the NATO Secretary General's speech in the Rada was also confirmed by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Tomorrow, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will speak in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. In addition, on the same day, the procedure for opening the session of the Verkhovna Rada will take place, which happens on the first Tuesday of every February and September - added Honcharenko.

Tomorrow, traffic in the city center will be restricted due to events with foreigners

As reported by the State Protection Department, on February 3, 2026, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in the central part of Kyiv.