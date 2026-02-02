$42.810.04
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
Exclusive
06:37 PM • 4170 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
06:01 PM • 3990 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 6264 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 14018 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 22180 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 36367 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 59603 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 75009 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frosts
February 1, 11:12 AM • 51577 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Instagram

NATO Secretary General Rutte expected in Kyiv tomorrow: traffic to be restricted in the city center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will arrive in Kyiv on February 3, 2026, to speak in the Verkhovna Rada. Due to the visit of the foreign delegation, traffic in the city center will be restricted.

NATO Secretary General Rutte expected in Kyiv tomorrow: traffic to be restricted in the city center

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is expected to arrive in Kyiv tomorrow. As reported by the State Protection Department, traffic in the city center will be blocked due to the foreign visit, UNN reports.

Rutte to arrive in Kyiv and speak in Parliament

The visit of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to Kyiv became known from posts by people's deputies.

Tomorrow, the 15th session of the Rada will open... There will be an opening, a speech by the NATO Secretary General 

- said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The information about the NATO Secretary General's speech in the Rada was also confirmed by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Tomorrow, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will speak in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. In addition, on the same day, the procedure for opening the session of the Verkhovna Rada will take place, which happens on the first Tuesday of every February and September 

- added Honcharenko.

Tomorrow, traffic in the city center will be restricted due to events with foreigners

As reported by the State Protection Department, on February 3, 2026, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in the central part of Kyiv.

Antonina Tumanova

