The New York Times

NATO Secretary General: Russia lost about 1,000 people killed daily in December

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that last December, Russia was losing about 1,000 servicemen killed daily. The total number of eliminated occupiers in December exceeded 30,000 people.

During a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reported a critically high death rate in the Russian army. According to him, throughout December last year, Russia was losing an average of about a thousand servicemen per day. Rutte specifically emphasized that these data refer exclusively to those killed, not wounded. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The Secretary General of the Alliance noted that the total number of eliminated occupiers in December exceeded 30,000 people.

"Yes, it is true that in December the Russians were losing a thousand people killed – not seriously wounded, but killed – every day. That's over 30,000 for December."

– stated Mark Rutte according to the official transcript of the speech.

He emphasized that despite such colossal losses, Russia does not stop offensive operations.

Call for support for Ukraine amid political discussions

These data were released in the context of discussing priorities for Europe. Rutte urged European leaders not to be distracted by secondary issues or loud statements by Donald Trump, particularly regarding Greenland. In his opinion, supporting Ukraine should remain the key task for the world community.

We are moderately close to signing an agreement: Trump on Ukraine

"The main problem now is not Greenland, the main problem is Ukraine,"

– emphasized the head of NATO.

It should be noted that official Moscow has not disclosed data on its losses since September 2022. Usually, Western intelligence agencies operate with cumulative figures that include both killed and wounded, but Rutte's statement indicates a significant increase in fatal cases among the aggressor's ranks during the winter campaign. 

Trump agreed with Rutte on Greenland and promised not to impose tariffs against Europe

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Greenland
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
Europe
Ukraine