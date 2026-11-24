NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the alliance would defend itself against any threats in space following reports that Russia is preparing to launch a satellite carrying nuclear weapons. UNN reports this with reference to the BBC.

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According to German media, NATO countries received intelligence reports this month about a possible launch within the next 60 days. It is unclear which country authored the reports.

Russia may deploy nuclear weapons in space by the end of the year - media reports

We will always ensure the protection of every inch of NATO territory, and that includes ensuring our security when it comes to the space element - Rutte replied to a question about these reports.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had not seen the latest reports, but dismissed reports citing "unknown sources," calling them "hardly worthy of being taken seriously."

The Russian Embassy in Berlin told German media that it rejected what it called "groundless accusations" and said the reports were part of a "propaganda campaign."

Rutte said at a press conference in Berlin that NATO has various response options.

When it comes to the military sphere, we will always assess our deterrence and defense capabilities and make updates where necessary - Rutte said.

Standing next to Rutte, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz neither confirmed nor denied reports about Russia's plans, but said they "reveal the level of escalation that Russia is obviously prepared for."

"Reports that Russia is planning to deploy nuclear weapons in space are not new, but they remain no less shocking," he said.

A German government spokesman also earlier neither confirmed nor denied the reports, but said they were being treated "very seriously," AFP reports. However, the spokesman cautioned against "excessive nervousness about hypothetical dangers."

Josef Aschbacher, head of the European Space Agency (ESA), said that having nuclear weapons in space was the "worst-case scenario," the German newspaper Handelsblatt reports.

Russia signed the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which bans weapons of mass destruction in orbit. Other countries, including the United States and China, have deployed or plan to deploy other weapons in space, exploring possibilities beyond the treaty, such as attacking rival satellites that are key to military communications, surveillance and navigation, the publication writes.

In 2024, the United States said that Russia was developing a "space-based" anti-satellite weapon armed with a nuclear warhead. Russia denied the accusation.

In September, U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said that the United States has "orbital weapons for controlling space" that orbit the planet, but provided no specific details. In response to the statement, Kremlin spokesman Peskov told Russian media that space "must be free of any weapons."