NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Chernihiv region and spoke with local residents

Photo: x.com/SecGenNATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Chernihiv region as part of his visit to Ukraine. He spoke with residents who suffer from daily Russian attacks, UNN reports with reference to Mark Rutte's "X" page.

Details

Together with Rutte were Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus. The NATO Secretary General visited the basement of a school in the village of Yahidne, where in 2022 Russian occupiers forcibly held civilians, including children.

Due to harsh conditions, 10 hostages died within 17 days: the village itself was liberated by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in early April 2022.

Rutte also saw the Invincibility Points, which help provide people with everything they need during power and heat outages.

I saw how the Armed Forces of Ukraine counter Russian drones. And I met university students who are determined to contribute to a peaceful, prosperous future - Rutte's post says.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited one of Kyiv's thermal power plants, which was attacked by Russians.

Also, Mark Rutte, during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, named "three levels" of security guarantees for Ukraine after the war.