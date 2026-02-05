NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Chernihiv region and spoke with local residents

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
09:20 AM • 162 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 4666 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 15884 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 26422 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 20949 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 20352 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 20345 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 19009 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 15430 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 13948 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
4.9m/s
87%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod districtFebruary 5, 12:59 AM • 11393 views
Putin's surname is mentioned over a thousand times in the Epstein files: the pedophile sought to establish close contact with the dictatorFebruary 5, 01:10 AM • 4122 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhoto05:01 AM • 5988 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhoto05:37 AM • 8508 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhoto07:12 AM • 5606 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 40870 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 71491 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 71769 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 110913 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 117293 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Tusk
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Kyiv Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 18651 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 10911 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 10814 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 13901 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 12230 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Starlink

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Chernihiv region and spoke with local residents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The NATO Secretary General visited the Chernihiv region, where he spoke with residents affected by Russian attacks. He visited the basement of a school in Yahidne, where Russian occupiers held civilians in 2022.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Chernihiv region and spoke with local residents
Photo: x.com/SecGenNATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Chernihiv region as part of his visit to Ukraine. He spoke with residents who suffer from daily Russian attacks, UNN reports with reference to Mark Rutte's "X" page.

Details

Together with Rutte were Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus. The NATO Secretary General visited the basement of a school in the village of Yahidne, where in 2022 Russian occupiers forcibly held civilians, including children.

Due to harsh conditions, 10 hostages died within 17 days: the village itself was liberated by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in early April 2022.

Rutte also saw the Invincibility Points, which help provide people with everything they need during power and heat outages.

I saw how the Armed Forces of Ukraine counter Russian drones. And I met university students who are determined to contribute to a peaceful, prosperous future

- Rutte's post says.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited one of Kyiv's thermal power plants, which was attacked by Russians.

Also, Mark Rutte, during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, named "three levels" of security guarantees for Ukraine after the war.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Village
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Social network
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Chernihiv Oblast
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine