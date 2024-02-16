NATO considers deploying Alliance forces across Europe - media

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 72926 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118192 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122974 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164913 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165279 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267783 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176869 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166849 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148614 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237815 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100709 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66517 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 39018 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 35291 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 48750 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267783 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237815 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223134 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248596 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234710 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118192 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100454 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100886 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117385 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118019 views
NATO considers deploying Alliance forces across Europe - media

NATO considers deploying Alliance forces across Europe - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28974 views

NATO is developing plans to deploy the Alliance's armed forces across Europe in response to Russia's intensification of its defense industry and military buildup over the past year.

NATO is developing a plan to deploy the Alliance's military forces across Europe due to the intensification of the Russian defense industry over the past year. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN

Details

NATO's Joint Support and Enabling Command, the alliance's command center in the southern German city of Ulm, is developing plans for how NATO military forces will deploy across Europe and be supported and reinforced in the event of a conflict, officials said.

As noted, lessons from the Steadfast Defender military exercise, which simulates a large-scale conflict with an enemy in NATO's east, will be used.  Admiral Rob Bauer, who heads the NATO committee, said that the exercise was aimed at "preparing for a conflict with Russia.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said last week that Russia could test NATO's mutual defense provisions "within three to five years." This follows similar warnings from colleagues in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Romania, Germany, and senior NATO officials since the beginning of the year.

It will make us more resilient to future threats: Umerov on the NATO-Ukraine Joint Training Center2/15/24, 7:56 PM • 35092 views

"We will have to get used to the idea that it is quite possible that (Russian President Vladimir - ed.) Putin will attack a NATO country within 5-8 years," said Marie-Agnes Straka-Zimmermann, chairwoman of the Bundestag Defense Committee. 

Also, General Sir Patrick Sanders, the outgoing head of the British army, warned that the British population should be prepared for a potential war with Russia. According to him, British citizens should be "trained and equipped" to fight. 

This week, Estonia's foreign intelligence service reported that Russia intends to double the number of troops stationed along the border with the Baltic states and Finland, which could portend a potential military conflict with NATO over the next decade.

"Putin does everything he says he will do. And the only thing that can stop him is the politics of force," said Christoph Heusgen, former foreign affairs adviser to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and current chairman of the Munich Security Conference. 

However, some Allies are skeptical that the Russian president intends to attack a NATO member. "Our assessment is that he takes our Article 5 commitments seriously and does not want to go to war with NATO," said one senior U.S. defense official.

Addendum 

According to the newspaper, one of the reasons for Western officials' concern is Russia's revival of its industrial defense machine over the past year, which has occurred at a speed that many in the West thought impossible.

During the year, Russia fired 4 million artillery shells and several hundred tanks. Ukrainian officials predict that this year it will recruit another 400,000 people without resorting to full-scale mobilization.

NATO-Ukraine training center to be opened in Poland - Stoltenberg2/15/24, 5:57 PM • 25673 views

As noted, European NATO member states have increased their defense spending by about a third over the past decade, with some countries increasing their spending significantly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Although the Russian army is heavily deployed in Ukraine and has suffered huge losses in the two years of war, most Western officials expect it to be able to rebuild its forces within five to six years.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
bundestagBundestag
financial-timesFinancial Times
ulmUlm
troels-lund-poulsenTroels Lund Poulsen
natoNATO
finlandFinland
swedenSweden
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
europeEurope
germanyGermany
romaniaRomania
united-statesUnited States
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising