It will make us more resilient to future threats: Umerov on the NATO-Ukraine Joint Training Center

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reacted to the decision of the North Atlantic Alliance to establish a joint NATO-Ukraine training center in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz, noting that this will help make Ukraine capable of facing future threats. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

"NATO countries and Ukraine are establishing a Joint Center for Analysis, Training and Education. Ukraine's experience on the battlefield, the valuable lessons learned by our troops since 2014, and in particular since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, can make us more resilient to future threats," Umerov said.

At the same time, Deputy Minister of Defense for Institutional Development Stanislav Haider emphasized that this is the first joint institution between the Alliance and Ukraine, which has the ultimate goal of achieving full interoperability between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO forces.

The Ministry of Defense notes that the Center's tasks will include: joint analysis and generalization of experience in the field of defense and security; improvement of the training and military education system; promotion of interoperability and development of the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"The decision to launch JATEC (NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center) was made following a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defense ministers," the Defense Ministry added.

Recall

The North Atlantic Alliance has decided to establish a joint NATO-Ukraine training center in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz.