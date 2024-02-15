ukenru
NATO-Ukraine training center to be opened in Poland - Stoltenberg

NATO-Ukraine training center to be opened in Poland - Stoltenberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

NATO will set up a joint training center in Poland to help Ukraine's military exchange experience with Western partners and train to NATO standards as Kyiv seeks membership in the Alliance.

The North Atlantic Alliance has decided to establish a joint NATO-Ukraine training center in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz. This was announced during a press conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the joint training center will allow the Ukrainian military to share their experience with Western partners. 

In addition, it will help train the Ukrainian Armed Forces to NATO standards, which is essential for Kyiv as it seeks to join the Alliance.

Today, we have decided to establish a new NATO-Ukraine Joint Think Tank, Training and Education Center in Bydgoszcz, Poland. This will allow Ukraine to share lessons learned from the war with Russia. And it will create a structure in which the Ukrainian armed forces can learn and train together with their Allied counterparts  

- Stoltenberg summarized. 

Addendum

Earlier, UNN wrote that NATO plans to open a training center to train Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers, which will help Kyiv to move to the Alliance's standards.

Media reports suggest that the new project, which will complement the European Union's training mission, should help Ukraine not only provide military training for its servicemen but also teach them military management strategies.

Recall

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that European countries of the alliance will invest $380 billion in defense this year , so their total spending will amount to about 2% of GDP in 2024, compared to 1.85% in 2013.

