NATO Secretary General: US blockade of aid to Ukraine is already having "impact"

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 73024 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118218 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122997 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164931 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165287 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267795 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176870 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166850 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148614 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237826 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100723 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66597 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 39114 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 35375 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 48878 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267795 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237826 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223145 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248609 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234722 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118214 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100459 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100891 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117389 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118022 views
NATO Secretary General: US blockade of aid to Ukraine is already having "impact"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25732 views

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that the US Congress will agree to continue supporting Ukraine amid the consequences of blocking aid, warning that if Putin is allowed to win, the world will become more dangerous.

The "impact" of blocking aid to Ukraine in the United States can already be seen, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference on Thursday, UNN reports.

We are already seeing the impact of the fact that the US could not make a decision, but I expect that the US will be able to make a decision, that the Congress and the House of Representatives will agree to further support Ukraine,

Stoltenberg said.

After all, according to the NATO Secretary General, "if we allow President Putin to win, it will not only be bad for Ukrainians, a tragedy for Ukrainians, but also dangerous for us." "It will make the world even more dangerous for us and make us more vulnerable, so it is in our security interest," he said.

"I visited the United States a few weeks ago and spent a lot of time with representatives of both sides of the US Congress, and there is a widespread view that there is an agreement on continued support. I hope that the U.S. Congress will be able to reflect this support in a decision to maintain support for Ukraine," Stoltenberg emphasized.

Stoltenberg: NATO and EU should cooperate to support Ukraine's defense13.02.24, 22:57 • 114609 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
natoNATO
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising