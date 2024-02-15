NATO Secretary General: US blockade of aid to Ukraine is already having "impact"

The "impact" of blocking aid to Ukraine in the United States can already be seen, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference on Thursday, UNN reports.

We are already seeing the impact of the fact that the US could not make a decision, but I expect that the US will be able to make a decision, that the Congress and the House of Representatives will agree to further support Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.

After all, according to the NATO Secretary General, "if we allow President Putin to win, it will not only be bad for Ukrainians, a tragedy for Ukrainians, but also dangerous for us." "It will make the world even more dangerous for us and make us more vulnerable, so it is in our security interest," he said.

"I visited the United States a few weeks ago and spent a lot of time with representatives of both sides of the US Congress, and there is a widespread view that there is an agreement on continued support. I hope that the U.S. Congress will be able to reflect this support in a decision to maintain support for Ukraine," Stoltenberg emphasized.

