NATO confirmed 38 billion euros in aid to Ukraine

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
12:44 PM • 4326 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
12:18 PM • 7986 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
11:01 AM • 8632 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
09:35 AM • 11499 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 12548 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 12920 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 25089 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 42002 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 36954 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 36295 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.8m/s
82%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Rescuers found the body of a deceased woman under the rubble of a house in OdesaPhotoFebruary 14, 05:15 AM • 6640 views
Hungary believes Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU threatens war with Russia - mediaFebruary 14, 05:32 AM • 7746 views
Over a thousand soldiers and 914 UAVs: the General Staff reported on enemy losses per dayFebruary 14, 05:44 AM • 9136 views
Trump's envoys to hold talks on Iran and Ukraine-Russia on the same day - ReutersFebruary 14, 06:11 AM • 4212 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 6314 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 66996 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 97893 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 62619 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 80742 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 121698 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Wang Yi (politician)
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Europe
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 6340 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 12204 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 15628 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 38184 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 37599 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

NATO confirmed 38 billion euros in aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

The PURL program will help Ukraine purchase more missiles for air defense.

NATO confirmed 38 billion euros in aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which the parties discussed in detail the further content and development of the PURL program. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

This initiative involves attracting funds from partners to purchase, in particular, missiles for Ukrainian air defense systems.

The Head of State thanked the allies for the productive meeting in the "Ramstein" format, within which the allocation of 38 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine was confirmed. This support is aimed at covering urgent defense needs and strengthening Ukraine's long-term ability to resist Russian aggression.

During the negotiations, special attention was paid to expanding cooperation with partners in the defense industry. Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed the possibility of opening joint defense enterprises in European countries, which will not only ensure stable supplies of weapons but also integrate the Ukrainian defense sector into European production chains.

A key focus of the meeting was the further development of the PURL program. The Ukrainian side emphasized the importance of its systematic filling, as the initiative allows for the prompt purchase of missiles for air defense — one of the most critical areas for protecting civilian infrastructure and the population. Kyiv stressed that it highly appreciates the contribution of each partner state and expects the preservation and expansion of support within this program.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported that air defense missiles received from partners were used within a few days of their arrival. They protected the Ukrainian sky during one of Russia's recent massive attacks.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
NATO
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv