NATO confirmed 38 billion euros in aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which the parties discussed in detail the further content and development of the PURL program. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

This initiative involves attracting funds from partners to purchase, in particular, missiles for Ukrainian air defense systems.

The Head of State thanked the allies for the productive meeting in the "Ramstein" format, within which the allocation of 38 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine was confirmed. This support is aimed at covering urgent defense needs and strengthening Ukraine's long-term ability to resist Russian aggression.

During the negotiations, special attention was paid to expanding cooperation with partners in the defense industry. Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed the possibility of opening joint defense enterprises in European countries, which will not only ensure stable supplies of weapons but also integrate the Ukrainian defense sector into European production chains.

A key focus of the meeting was the further development of the PURL program. The Ukrainian side emphasized the importance of its systematic filling, as the initiative allows for the prompt purchase of missiles for air defense — one of the most critical areas for protecting civilian infrastructure and the population. Kyiv stressed that it highly appreciates the contribution of each partner state and expects the preservation and expansion of support within this program.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported that air defense missiles received from partners were used within a few days of their arrival. They protected the Ukrainian sky during one of Russia's recent massive attacks.