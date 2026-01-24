Naftogaz increased electricity imports from Europe to stabilize the energy system

Photo: NAK "Naftogaz of Ukraine"

NAC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" increased electricity imports from Europe this week. This happened in compliance with the government's decision and to stabilize the energy system after Russian shelling, UNN reports with reference to the press service of "Naftogaz".

Details

As noted by the company, today imported electricity already covers more than 50% of the needs of Naftogaz enterprises. This means that the corresponding volume of resources has been released for household consumers.

We coordinate our actions with the Government to stabilize the situation in the energy system as soon as possible after Russian shelling - said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NAC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced a maximum increase in imports and the introduction of new alternative capacities.

At the same time, the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev noted that Ukraine has pumped 13.22 billion cubic meters of gas into storage, but needs to import more than 4 billion cubic meters to get through the winter.