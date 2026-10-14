"Moscow must not be persuaded, but forced to stop": Zelenskyy on Russia's strike on Lutsk

Rescue and search operations at the site of the Russian strike in Lutsk have been completed. Six people were killed, while 13 others, including one child, were injured. One person is in critical condition. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as well as by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

The head of state noted that the Shahed attack damaged civilian infrastructure—a residential building and a store.

The Russians are now launching a new wave of drones. This is deliberate, ongoing pressure on our people. Russia is once again showing what it really wants. This is a conscious continuation of the war, contrary to the calls from America and the American President — Zelenskyy's post said.

He added that Moscow should not be persuaded, but forced to stop—by increasing pressure, imposing sanctions, and providing assistance to Ukraine.

This is exactly what we expect from all partners—from all G7 leaders, from every country that stands for peace. There must be action. Because as long as Russia does not feel sufficient pressure, it will continue to bring death — Zelenskyy concluded.

Background

In Lutsk, the body of another victim was recovered from beneath the rubble of a wholesale store. Six people were killed in total, and ten were injured.