Over 20,000 Russian war crimes recorded in Kyiv region since the start of the full-scale war
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kyiv region, 20,359 criminal offenses under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war) are being investigated. 152 occupiers have been notified of suspicion, and 22 have been convicted.
Since the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, investigations into 20,359 criminal offenses have been launched in the Kyiv region within the framework of 4,528 criminal proceedings, qualified under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
Details
As a result of the investigation, 152 Russian occupiers were notified of suspicion of committing war crimes in the Kyiv region. Indictments against 109 occupiers have been sent to court. 22 Russian occupiers have already been sentenced to various terms of imprisonment.
Russian troops also destroyed or damaged 20,504 civilian infrastructure objects in the Kyiv region, including:
- 19,993 residential buildings;
- 221 educational institutions;
- 24 medical facilities;
- 7 cultural objects;
- 10 religious buildings;
- 269 life support networks (gas pipelines,
water pipelines, power grids).
Every figure is not just a statistic. These are destroyed homes, ruined hospitals and schools, broken lives. The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office continues to document war crimes. No criminal will escape responsibility
Recall
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that over four years of full-scale war, more than 240,000 crimes of Russian aggression have been documented, of which over 210,000 are war crimes. More than 1,100 Russians have received suspicions, and 240 war criminals have already been sentenced.