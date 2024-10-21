More than 2,000 people evacuated in Italy due to floods
Kyiv • UNN
Over 2000 people have been evacuated in Italy due to heavy rains and flooding. The Emilia-Romagna region suffered the most, where one person died and the damage is estimated at millions of euros.
The critical situation due to floods has been recorded in several regions of Italy. At least one person died as a result of flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region, thousands of people were evacuated.
Writes UNN with reference to ANSA and RTBF.
After heavy rain in Italy, several thousand people had to leave their homes and apartments for safety reasons. According to media reports, in different parts of the country, city centers were under water, and parked cars were also washed away.
Critical situation in the Lamezia area: the SS 280 highway in the direction of Lamezia-Terme is interrupted, as is the coplanar road, due to landslides and fallen trees. The municipality of Maida is isolated due to the overflow of a stream.
The Emilia-Romagna region, centered in the city of Bologna, was severely affected, with damage estimated at many millions of euros. In the Monterenzio area, operators responded to requests for help from people isolated by landslides. A family with a four-month-old baby was evacuated by helicopter as the road was blocked.
One person died as a result of the flood, and the body of a missing person was found on Sunday in the town of Bottegino di Zocca.
Ravenna was severely affected by the Lamone River flood. However, according to recent reports, the current evacuation orders are being canceled. Meteorologists predict that the situation will improve in the coming days.
