Hurricane Oscar weakened to a tropical storm, but serious damage was recorded in Cuba - media

Hurricane Oscar weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in Cuba. On the east coast of the island, serious destruction, flooding and power outages were recorded, which caused protests by the population.
In low-lying areas of eastern Cuba, after Hurricane Oscar made landfall, heavy rain and gale force winds intensified, flooding was reported, and houses were damaged in some areas. Earlier, the island recorded its fourth blackout in a row due to a collapse unrelated to a meteorological strike.
After making landfall in Cuba, Hurricane Oscar weakened to the level of a tropical storm, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).
However, according to media reports, the east coast of Cuba was affected by the natural disaster. Waves up to four meters high hit the Baracoa embankment: it is reported that roofs and walls of houses were damaged, poles and trees were felled.
The storm is expected to bring more than 300 mm of rain to eastern Cuba by mid-week. In some northern coastal areas, storm surges with a height of more than 1 meter are possible.
Exact figures for damage were not reported, but it is indicated that the population was warned of heavy rains, storm surges and flash floods on the coast of the island.
It should also be noted that dozens of residents were left almost on the street due to the lack of electricity in a number of Regions.
At the same time, pots and pans rattled in the vicinity of the capital due to the lack of electricity. Dozens of people, including women with children in their arms, came out with pots and pans to demonstrate in the densely populated area of Santos Suarez.
"Turn on the lights!"they shouted.
Earlier, at a meeting of the Cuban government broadcast by Notifiero Estelar, the president, dressed in a green military uniform, said that people who try to "cause changes in public order" and participate in acts of vandalism "will be prosecuted.
UNN reported that in Cuba there was a new failure in the power grid during repair work.
