Moldovan Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv for talks

Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Alexandru Munteanu announced that he had arrived in Kyiv, where he plans to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Arrived in Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. On behalf of the people of Moldova, I express a clear message of solidarity - Munteanu wrote on X.

"We stand with Ukraine as neighbors and friends, united in our commitment to a just and lasting peace and our common future in the EU," the Moldovan prime minister emphasized.

Moldova officially began the procedure of withdrawal from the CIS