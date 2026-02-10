$43.030.02
February 9, 10:01 PM • 10871 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 19430 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 18534 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 18145 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 17076 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 16636 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 18438 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 29280 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 47031 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 44218 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Moldovan Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv for talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu arrived in Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. He expressed solidarity with Ukraine and commitment to peace.

Moldovan Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv for talks

Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Alexandru Munteanu announced that he had arrived in Kyiv, where he plans to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Arrived in Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. On behalf of the people of Moldova, I express a clear message of solidarity

- Munteanu wrote on X.

"We stand with Ukraine as neighbors and friends, united in our commitment to a just and lasting peace and our common future in the EU," the Moldovan prime minister emphasized.

Moldova officially began the procedure of withdrawal from the CIS19.01.26, 22:16 • 5509 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova
Kyiv