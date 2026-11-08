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Moldova has commissioned a power transmission line from Romania bypassing Transnistria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

The 158-kilometer Vulcănești–Chișinău line connected Moldova to Europe's power grid via Romania. The project cost €61 million.

Moldova has commissioned a power transmission line from Romania bypassing Transnistria

In Moldova, the Vulcănești–Chișinău high-voltage power transmission line was energized, enabling electricity supplies from Romania to bypass Transnistria and reducing the country’s energy dependence on Russia. President Maia Sandu said this, UNN reports.

Details

The approximately 158-kilometer line connects Moldova to the European power system via Romania and allows electricity to be transmitted without passing through the Kuchurgan power hub in Transnistria, which is controlled by the separatist administration in Tiraspol.

During the launch ceremony, Maia Sandu stressed that for decades, energy dependence had allowed Russia to exert political pressure on Moldova.

"Whenever Moldova dared to choose something other than what Moscow wanted, we were threatened with being left without electricity and heat. There were also periods when we were cut off from energy supplies. The last time this happened was in the autumn of 2021," the president said.

According to her, the new line will allow Moldova to diversify supply routes and independently choose electricity suppliers.

"No one will be able to blackmail us, cut off our electricity, or shut off our heat anymore," Sandu stressed.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, who attended the ceremony, said that Moldova’s energy dependence on Russia had come to an end.

The project cost approximately €61 million. Construction of the line was completed back in November 2025, but its launch was repeatedly postponed due to technical work and equipment delays.

Moldova also plans to build two more power transmission lines with Romania—Bălți–Suceava and Strășeni–Gutinaș. The latter project involves $130 million in U.S. funding.

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Olga Rozgon

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